Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" Trailer

Along with the official image gallery, here's the trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident."

Article Summary Watch the official Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02 trailer for "The Griffin Incident," now released by Paramount+.

The horror-tinged Strange New Worlds episode sends Spock, La'An, and Kirk onto a lost Federation ship in crisis.

An old mystery turns deadly in "The Griffin Incident," setting up a tense survival story aboard the abandoned vessel.

The preview package also includes the official Strange New Worlds image gallery and the extended sneak peek video.

Now that Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Paul Wesley, as well as executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman, have made their way back from San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, the spotlight shifts back to the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Earlier this week, we were treated to an image gallery for the horror-themed upcoming episode, S04E02: "The Griffin Incident." Now, we have a look at the official trailer released on Tuesday, which is waiting for you below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" – Spock, La'An, and Kirk board a lost Federation ship, where an old mystery becomes a survival crisis. Written by Kathryn Lyn and directed by Yana Gorskaya, here's a look at the trailer and official image gallery that were released, followed by the extended sneak peek released over the weekend:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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