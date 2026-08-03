Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E03 Images: Pleasure Planet Problems

Check out the images for Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E03: "Human Best Friend."

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds shifts gears in S04E03, “Human Best Friend,” after the horror highs of “The Griffin Incident.”

A shore leave on a pleasure planet goes sideways fast, teasing a chaotic and potentially Hangover-style Strange New Worlds romp.

“The Griffin Incident” gets a strong nod, with Axelle Carolyn’s direction and Robbie Thompson’s script singled out as standouts.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E03 “Human Best Friend” is written by Skylar J. Ojeda and Dana Horgan.

Before we check out what's ahead with Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we just have to say this about "The Griffin Incident." Axelle Carolyn is a rockstar when it comes to directing television horror, and last week's episode was a perfect example of those skills in play (with serious bonus points for the script from Robbie Thompson). That brings us to what's vibing to be a very different episode, S04E03: "Human Best Friend." It seems that a shore leave to a pleasure planet takes a turn from the pleasurable to the not-so-pleasant in some very interesting ways. Could we be looking at a "The Hangover" situation in play? Here's a look at the official images that were released:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E03: "Human Best Friend" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E03: "Human Best Friend" – Written by Skylar J. Ojeda and Dana Horgan, here's a look at the official image gallery that was released:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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