Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05 Teaser: Pirate & Puppet Problems

Spock's got pirate and puppet problems in this look at Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05: "Level Five Transporter Accident."

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05 teaser reveals Spock facing pirates while the Enterprise crew is transformed into puppets.

“Level Five Transporter Accident” centers on a bizarre crisis that leaves Spock as the ship’s last real defense.

Paramount+ Mexico’s promo offers the first footage from the Strange New Worlds episode ahead of its Thursday debut.

The episode is written by Henry Alonso Myers and Dana Horgan, with Jordan Canning directing the offbeat adventure.

Whe got our first look at the next episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds during last year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) – and it's been buzzing ever since. In S04E05: "Level Five Transporter Accident," Spock (Peck) finds himself the last line of defense when space pirates board the Enterprise and turn the rest of the crew into… wait for it… puppets. Though the official image gallery wasn't released yet, Paramount+ Mexico released the promo trailer for the episodes on its social media – and we have that waiting for you below (along with the official overview and images released prior to the season premiere).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05 "Level Five Transporter Accident"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05: "Level Five Transporter Accident" – A transporter accident turns everyone except Spock into puppets. The crew attempts to use their new attributes to save the ship from invading pirates. Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Dana Horgan and directed by Jordan Canning.

🏴‍☠️ ¡Invaden piratas! Y toda la tripulación tendrá que enfrentar las consecuencias. 🚨🖖 ¿Podrá Spock encontrar la forma de resolverlo? 👀 Descúbrelo en el nuevo episodio de Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, que estrena el próximo jueves en Paramount Plus. 🚀#ParamountPlus… pic.twitter.com/vNXDNFo96T — Paramount+ México (@ParamountPlusMX) August 15, 2026

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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