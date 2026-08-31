Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E07 Image Gallery, Trailer Released

Check out the image gallery and promo trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E07: "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass."

This week's episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S04E07: "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass," the streaming series continues its run of themed episodes. For this go-around, we've got a heavy lean into soap operas, with folks like Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall, Rhys Darby's Trelane, and more set to appear. With that in mind, we've got a look at the episode trailer (what happened to Pike?!?) and the image gallery that was released:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E07 "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E07: "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass" – Written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff, here's a look at what we have preview-wise so far:

🚨 El destino de Spock podría estar en manos de su hermano. 🖖 Pero, ¿alcanzará para salvarlo? La respuesta llega este jueves. No te pierdas el nuevo episodio de la nueva temporada de Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, solo por Paramount Plus.#ParamountPlus #StarTrek… pic.twitter.com/m3ydTLAlyG — Paramount+ Argentina (@paramountplusar) August 29, 2026

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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