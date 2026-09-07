Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E08: "Orders of Magnitude" Images

Check out the official image gallery for this week's episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S04E08: "Orders of Magnitude."

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E08, "Orders of Magnitude," sends Pike, Una, Chapel, Uhura, and A’Sha to trace a distress call.

On a desolate planet, the away team faces a mystery as they search for the source behind the urgent signal.

Meanwhile, Spock and the Enterprise answer to a visiting Starfleet admiral on a mission clouded by questions.

The Strange New Worlds episode is written by Alan B. McElroy and directed by Sharon Lewis, with a new preview now out.

In this week's episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S04E08: "Orders of Magnitude," we've got Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Chapel (Jess Bush), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and A'Sha (Bianca Nugara) tackle finding the source of a mysterious distress call on a desolate planet. Meanwhile, Spock (Ethan Peck) and the Enterprise find themselves taking orders from a visiting Starfleet admiral (Joe Morton) for a mission with a lot of question marks surrounding it. With that in mind, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E08: "Orders of Magnitude" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E08: "Orders of Magnitude" – Starfleet commandeers the Enterprise for an alien pursuit that grows far beyond its original orders. Written by Alan B. McElroy and directed by Sharon Lewis:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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