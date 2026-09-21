Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E10: "Tomorrow's Enterprise" Images

The Enterprise faces some serious timeline issues in the Season 4 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S04E10: "Tomorrow's Enterprise."

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale, "Tomorrow's Enterprise," sends the Enterprise into a dangerous time ripple crisis.

Young and older Uhura must work together in Strange New Worlds S04E10 to repair the damage and restore the timeline.

The official Strange New Worlds episode overview confirms a high-stakes finale written by Henry Alonso Myers and Robbie Thompson.

A newly released promo teases an emotional, tense Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finale with major timeline fallout ahead.

This is it, folks! We're down to the finale of the penultimate season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and it looks like the crew is having a serious "time ripple" problem to deal with. The kind that young and old Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) will have to work together to solve. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for the Season 4 finale, S04E10: "Tomorrow's Enterprise":

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E10: "Tomorrow's Enterprise"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E09: "Tomorrow's Enterprise" – A time ripple damages the Enterprise, forcing young and old Uhura to cooperate and fix the timeline. Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Robbie Thompson and directed by Chris Fisher, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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