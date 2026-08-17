Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Ep. 5 Image Gallery Released

In this week's episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, S04E05: "Level Five Transporter Accident," it's space pirates, puppets, and more.

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05, "Level Five Transporter Accident," teases pirates, puppets, and chaos.

A transporter accident turns everyone but Spock into puppets, forcing the crew to save the Enterprise.

Spock faces invading space pirates as Strange New Worlds leans into one of season 4’s wildest premises yet.

The episode preview includes the official synopsis, a Paramount+ Mexico trailer, and the earlier SDCC sneak peek.

To be fair, we haven't seen Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05: "Level Five Transporter Accident." With that in mind, I just want to say that an episode that has Spock (Peck) facing off against space pirates while the Enterprise crew deals with a transporter accident that leaves them as puppets makes a strong case for being our favorite episode of the season just from the description. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released (which answers some questions we have about the puppet side of things), along with the trailer from Paramount+ Mexico and the previously released SDCC sneak peek:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05 "Level Five Transporter Accident"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E05: "Level Five Transporter Accident" – A transporter accident turns everyone except Spock into puppets. The crew attempts to use their new attributes to save the ship from invading pirates. Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Dana Horgan and directed by Jordan Canning.

🏴‍☠️ ¡Invaden piratas! Y toda la tripulación tendrá que enfrentar las consecuencias. 🚨🖖 ¿Podrá Spock encontrar la forma de resolverlo? 👀 Descúbrelo en el nuevo episodio de Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, que estrena el próximo jueves en Paramount Plus. 🚀#ParamountPlus… pic.twitter.com/vNXDNFo96T — Paramount+ México (@ParamountPlusMX) August 15, 2026

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. The fourth season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!