Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Shares S01E03 "Ghosts of Illyria" Images

Before we get to sharing the preview images and sneak preview for this week's episode S01E03 "Ghosts of Illyria" (directed by Leslie Hope and written by Akela Cooper & Bill Wolkoff), we just wanted to take a second to share a quick thought on Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While we're more than happy to leave the review heavy-lifting to our "Star Trek" point person, we're finding the series righteously refreshing and fun. Who knew standalone episodes could be our friends? Okay, enough with the editorializing… but we will leave you with one question. So where can we get our hands on Pike's (Mount) sweet-ass jacket?

And in the latest episode of The Ready Room with host Wil Wheaton, series star Celia Rose Gooding (Ct. Uhura) and Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer Henry Alonso Myers discussed S01E02 "Children Of The Comet." But before Wheaton wrapped, he also offered a sneak preview of this week's episode (beginning around the 24:15 mark):

And in this special featurette, Wheaton takes viewers behind the scenes of the newest series to check in with the cast and creators, and make sure to check out what's ahead this season with a new teaser trailer starting around the 21:00 mark:

And in the following featurette, viewers are offered a "history lesson" on how Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a 55-year journey to the small screen:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is reprising the TOS role of T'Pring (originally played by Arlene Martel), Spock's (Peck) fiancee. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series' original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.