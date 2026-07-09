Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek: The Original Series 60th Anniversary Blu-ray Set Coming

To help celebrate the 60th anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series, a new Blu-ray set of all 79 episodes is now up for order.

Article Summary Star Trek: The Original Series is getting a 60th anniversary Blu-ray set with all 79 episodes arriving September 8.

Amazon’s exclusive Star Trek set is up for preorder now and comes with special packaging and anniversary branding.

The Amazon-exclusive Star Trek release also packs in lobby cards and a 4-inch vinyl with the theme song and show sounds.

Regular Star Trek: The Original Series editions will also hit other retailers on Blu-ray and DVD for collectors.

Star Trek is turning 60 this year, and to help celebrate, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing the original series that started it all in a new, commemorative Blu-ray set. Amazon will have its own packaging for this release, available to preorder now from its Trek Store page, which has now launched. Their exclusive set will include all 79 episodes on Blu-ray, plus lobby cards, a 4-inch vinyl featuring the theme song and classic show sounds, and a special anniversary logo on the set itself. Regular editions of the collections will be available at other retailers on both Blu-ray and DVD.

Star Trek: The Version You Need

"Celebrate 60 years of the groundbreaking series that launched a global phenomenon. Star Trek: The Original Series follows Captain James T. Kirk, Spock, and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they embark on a five-year mission to explore strange new worlds, seek out new life and civilizations, and boldly go where no one has gone before. Blending action, philosophy, and visionary storytelling, the series remains one of the most influential sci-fi shows of all time. Creator: Gene Roddenberry. Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, Walter Koenig. Genre: Science Fiction / Adventure. Rating: NR"

While these episodes have been released numerous times now, that Amazon set looks like the version I would want on my shelf. That vinyl is calling my name. I am a sucker for that kind of pack-in on a set like this, so it looks like I may finally be buying the original Star Trek on Blu-ray. All of the sets will be released on September 8, and the regular edition cover is below for you to see. The one to get is that Amazon set, though, do not sleep on it.

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