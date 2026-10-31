Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek Picard, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: TNG, Picard Casts & More Pay Tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart

Tributes continue pouring in from the casts of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard, and more, honoring the late Sir Patrick Stewart.

It's hard to imagine anyone in the Star Trek universe and beyond more beloved than the late Sir Patrick Stewart, who touched the lives of his The Next Generation and Picard castmates, his X-Men family, and more throughout his illustrious 60+ year career since his on-screen debut in the BBC's Story Parade, sharing the screen and stage with some of the biggest legends like Vivian Leigh, Peter Cushing, Helen Mirren, and Sir Ian McKellen. The Royal Shakespeare Company alum, who passed at the age of 86 on October 28, has not only conquered the stage but also pop culture, making Star Trek's Captain/Admiral Jean-Luc Picard and Marvel's Professor Charles Xavier household names. Among those paying their respects in the outpouring of love are TNG stars Jonathan Frakes, Wil Wheaton, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Denise Crosby, John de Lancie, and Whoopi Goldberg. From the Picard cast are Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, and Alison Pill, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman.

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard Families Pay Tribute to Patrick Stewart

Frakes, who played Commander/Captain William Riker on TNG and Picard, and directed several Trek projects, including two of the TNG films, wrote in a statement (via Variety), "There's no one on this planet that I have acted with or directed more often than my late great friend Patrick Stewart. He will be with me forever. May he rest in Peace." Wheaton, who played Ensign Wesley Crusher on TNG and made a cameo in the season two finale of Picard, wrote on his Instagram, "💔 Godspeed, Captain." Denise Crosby, who played Lt. Tasha Yar and Romulan Commander Sela on TNG, wrote, "Try as I might, my words don't suffice. I am so blessed to have worked with one of the greatest as he purred my name, 'Tasha,' with such grace. My colleague, my Captain, 'no good-byes, just good memories…'#StarTrek @SirPatStew #PatrickStewart."

Spiner, who played Lieutenant Commander Data, Lore, Noonien Soong, Adam Soong, Alton Soong, and B4 on TNG and Picard, wrote on his Facebook, "My dear friend… I don't even know where to begin right now. The bridge feels entirely empty without you. From the decades of sharing laughs on and off the stage and set, to all those quiet moments behind the scenes where we weren't Captain and android, but just two old friends enjoying life—thank you for your fierce brilliance, your endless wit, and your massive heart. You were a titan in every sense, but to me, you were simply Patrick. Rest in peace, my friend. I'll miss you more than words can say. Make it so, up there." Burton, who played Lt./Lt. Commander/Commodore Geordi La Forge on both, wrote, "He was family. There is no other context in which to hold him that makes sense. I am lucky to have known and loved so many of the facets of a soul so rich in talent and generous of heart. Of all the Dames and Knights I've known, he was deep down-the silliest." McFadden, who played Cmdr/Admiral Dr. Beverly Crusher on both, wrote on Instagram, "Great memories, unforgettable man. Rest in Peace."

Sirtis, who played Counselor/Cmdr. Deanna Troi on TNG and Picard, shared a video on Instagram, "I know I should have posted last night, but I couldn't speak. He's gone…my friend, my captain. My fellow football fan. It's too much. It's just too much. Walter [Koenig] was bad enough, but now, Patrick's gone. I really can't imagine a world without him in it. Sunny, Sophie, Daniel, I'm so sorry for your loss. I don't know how I'm going to get over this. Patrick, I loved you with all my heart. I know you're out there now, reunited with all those you've loved. Just saying, 'You'll be missed' down here is probably the understatement of the century. It was an honor to work with Patrick. Actually, it was more than an honor. It was the privilege of my life to work with him. Okay, that's it. I can't do anymore…I know all your thoughts and your prayers are with him and that millions of you are just as devastated as I am. We will forever hold him on our hearts, and we could always turn on the television and see this consummate actor and professional doing what he did best. God bless everyone!"

De Lancie, who played the ominous Q on TNG and Picard, wrote on Facebook, "For forty years, Q has been a thorn in Jean-Luc Picard's side. And what a pleasure it has been to be that thorn. Patrick Stewart was a wonderful actor. He brought intelligence and depth to every role he played. It was a privilege to have worked with him. The universe is a little smaller and a little less bright today with his passing. Goodbye, Patrick. You touched so many. See you out there, Mon Capitaine. #PatrickStewart #captainpicard #StarTrek #startrekthenextgeneration #StarTrekPicard" Goldberg, who played Guinan on TNG and Picard, wrote on Instagram, "See you on the next holodeck @sirpatstew RIP"

Jonathan Del Arco, who played Hugh in TNG and Picard, wrote, "Patrick @sirpatstew was a big part of my life. I met him in my 20s on the set of Next Gen, and from the very start he was incredibly kind to me. I was just a guest star, but he was so generous. A few years later I ran into him at Barney's in NY. He introduced me to his then girlfriend and gushed about my work, which really took me by surprise, and offered me tickets to his Christmas Carol, which was breathtaking. Almost 30 years later, we reunited on the set of Picard. At the time, I was the only one he knew from Next Gen, so we bonded even more. A car would drive him from his trailer to set, and at the end of the day he would roll his window down and say 'get in,' and we would gossip about the day. One day, on one of those rides, he said, "I'll see you at Comic Con?" to which I replied, 'Well, since they are killing me off, I'm not invited.' he grabbed me by the arm and said, 'You must be there; leave it to me.' From that day on I was included in everything, and indeed the day they killed off Hugh, he showed up on set to say goodbye and ask me if I'd like him to organize a protest. It was in jest, but it was also in kindness. The day of the London premiere he introduced me to his best friend @ianmckellen, and it was as wonderful as you would imagine. Thank you, Patrick. I will miss you."

Voyager star and Picard co-star Jeri Ryan, who played Commander/Captain Seven of Nine, wrote, "Ouch. This one hurts.💔Rest well, Patrick.🖖🏼" Hurd, who played Cmdr Raffi Musiker on Picard, wrote, "What to say? How can words describe this feeling? Thank you, Pstew, for being my friend, for being so kind and generous with your heart, for being so funny and vulnerable, and for being so talented and inspiring. Getting cast as Raffi on Star Trek Picard has been a gift that keeps on giving, but the best part was meeting YOU, working with you, and becoming your friend. I am, and always will be, grateful for this amazing experience and adventure we shared. I love you and will miss you, my dear sweet friend. The world lost a great one today… Rest now, Captain, my captain.🖖🏾💔🙌🏾💔🙏🏾💔🥰❤️"

Alison Pill, who played Dr. Agnes Jurati on Picard, shared a behind-the-scenes video of Stewart, writing, "I feel so incredibly grateful that I got to know this most excellent person. He will be missed. Voices of @jonathansfrakes and @realmichellehurd in the background, @evan.evagora losing his mind laughing in a wig cap. When he wasn't doing lessons in spaceship physicality, he was reciting Shakespeare and looking for mischief. Love to his family, and all the many people whose lives he touched." Santiago Cabrera, who played Cristobel Rios on Picard, wrote, "Was an honor to share a mission with you Sir. May you rest in peace @sirpatstew Make it so."

Todd Stashwick, who played Captain Liam Shaw on Picard, wrote, "We lost an icon today. Rough week for the Star Trek family…and not just Trek; to us in the nerd world, he was a mainstay. Excalibur, Dune, X-Men. And that was after he secured his legend in London Theater. His one-man Christmas Carol is a gift that is evergreen. A brilliant actor, a generous storyteller, and a dear friend to many. I learned a lot in the very short time I got to work with him. It was a treat to say the least. There are many more people far more qualified to share about Sir Patrick. People who spent decades of their lives with him. But here we are. We will all carry his impact with us into the future. What a life. The last picture is one of my favorites, cause it was the day we shared with him the video of William Shatner's rendition of Rocket Man. He'd never seen it. It might've been one of the coolest geek-out moments I have had in a string of cool geek out moments. When you meet a person who has been knighted by the queen, you don't expect them to be as, dare I say, silly as he was with me. Such a joy. We laughed a lot. He had great stories. We all should strive to live a life as full. #startrek"

Matalas told Variety, "Patrick Stewart was a singular talent, a passionate artist with an infectious sense of humor. He had a warmth felt by everyone around him. Patrick could quite literally command a room simply by being in it. We were all so fortunate to have him in our lives, and the world feels a little less bright without him." Kurtzman said, "It's hard, impossible really, to express how grateful I am to have shared this moment with him. Grateful in a 'once in a career' kind of way. Right from our first meeting, he made it known that the only reason to play Picard again was to break new ground. His challenge was clear: Picard needed to be the man we knew and loved, but also entirely different, just as Patrick himself was 30 years after last wearing the uniform. The world of the Federation had to feel fresh and mirror many of the big issues the world faces today, issues that he wanted to face as a human and an artist, which meant interrogating an ideal to expose something more honest. He demanded truth. And in perhaps the trickiest high wire act, he wanted to reward fans with the nostalgia they would rightly demand, while subverting their expectations."

Kurtzman continued, "More than anything, he wanted to be proud of the work because he knew that Jean-Luc Picard would be his legacy. I am heartbroken, and also deeply proud, to know that legacy lives on as of today. A legacy that also includes being fearless when it came to speaking out about the things he believed in. A legacy that includes the way he loved his wife and cared for his family. A legacy that was so beautifully evident in the way he'd snuggle up to any pitbull he saw, and the way these supposedly fearsome creatures simply snuggled back. He was magic. He was my colleague. He was my friend. He taught me what 'Star Trek' was really about. And in the end, he was and always will be, my captain."

Goldsman added, "Patrick was not only a true lion of the profession, but he was also the rarest of alchemists, one who could literally turn the written word into flesh and blood. Patrick was kind, strong, fiercely intelligent, collaborative, vulnerable and wise. His Captain Jean-Luc Picard permanently expanded the universe of Star Trek without measure. He will be deeply missed by this one fan and by so many more." The Star Trek Instagram wrote, "A voice. A presence. A captain unlike any other. Sir Patrick Stewart gave generations of fans an icon who inspired us to look toward the stars. Today, we celebrate an extraordinary life and an enduring legacy. Thank you, Sir Patrick. 🖖" and, in a separate post, also shared a heartwarming montage of Stewart, "Thank you, Sir Patrick Stewart, for bringing Jean-Luc Picard to life and leaving an indelible mark on generations of Star Trek fans. You will be deeply missed." Rod Roddenberry, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's son, wrote, "Godspeed, Sir Patrick. July 13, 1940 – October 28, 2026. Your legacy will live on in the lives you touched, the minds you inspired, and the horizons you helped us imagine. Rest in Peace. #roddenberry #sirpatrickstewart #rip." You can check out the tributes below from his Star Trek, X-Men, Dune, TV, film, theater, and beyond.

Sir Patrick Stewart, you've meant an indescribable amount to me over the years. Thank you for all you've given me and the world. REST IN POWER. — Olatunde Osunsanmi (@CenterWillHold) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of iconic actor Patrick Stewart who died with Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia this week. Known for his iconic roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, Patrick was a… — Alzheimer's Association (@alzassociation) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Patrick Stewart was one of the greats, not just because of his extraordinary talent, but because of the man he was. It was a privilege to work alongside him and an even greater pleasure to know him personally. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to… pic.twitter.com/OIoxCQBj7Q — Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Remembering Patrick Stewart for taking us to new worlds one story at a time. Rest in Power 💛 @SirPatStew pic.twitter.com/CxhEMH4EbX — Empire State Building Observation Deck (@EmpireStateBldg) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

So sad to hear that the wonderful #sirpatrickstewart has passed away. We worked together in a tv drama called Maybury back in 1980 and what a joy and inspiration it was to work with him. May he rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7QKu3G9fON — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

My condolences to the family of

Sir Patrick Stewart… may he Rest in Peace 🖖🏽

We have lost a legend in our Star Trek family! — Cirroc Lofton (@CirrocL) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

😢 So very sad to hear of Patrick Stewart's passing…

Loved all of his work and had the pleasure of meeting him briefly at The Grouch Club in London, many moons ago… You will be missed 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/L532KNOvvf — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

I absolutely loved this man. Childhood would have been so bleak without all the adventures he took us on. Thank you for everything, Patrick. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C7wSDXm320 — Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

In the early 90s, I begged my then-agent to arrange a pitch meeting with the writers of TNG in their third season. I was a young Canadian nobody, but desperately wanted to write for Patrick Stewart's Jean Luc Picard. I developed three stories and pitched my heart out, but I… — Brad Wright 🇨🇦 (@bradtravelers) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

There was something extraordinary about the way Sir Patrick Stewart could make even the most powerful characters feel profoundly human. Whether commanding the bridge of the Enterprise or guiding a generation of young mutants, Sir Patrick Stewart brought a tenderness to his… pic.twitter.com/IRVc6VtD6i — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

They will be missed. Having worked with both of them…. I can say they were both wonderful people. — tim russ (@timruss2) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

What a great privilege it was to work with Patrick Stewart and the entire TNG cast for three years on the Special Features for the NEXT GENERATION Blu-rays… pic.twitter.com/gDdPu3883J — Robert Meyer Burnett, Viceroy of Verisimilitude (@RMBee) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

We at American Dad! have so much gratitude and love for Patrick Stewart. He said how happy he was to do American Dad! because he was so rarely asked to do comedy, which is insane, as his ability to get the laugh was uncanny. Thank you, Sir, for sharing your joyful spirit,… pic.twitter.com/ZbbbEnMrnx — American Dad (@AmericanDadTV) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 3 November in remembrance of Sir Patrick Stewart, who has died at age 86. Stewart made his professional stage debut in 1959 at the Theatre Royal in Bristol. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in… pic.twitter.com/abVbjyM5a8 — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

We are deeply saddened to hear that the celebrated stage and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86. Stewart's extensive work across seven decades ranged from highly acclaimed Shakespearean roles to the hugely popular X-Men and Star Trek franchises. pic.twitter.com/8qZI2INc8i — BAFTA (@BAFTA) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

We mourn the passing of Patrick Stewart, who inspired countless individuals at NASA (and beyond) to boldly go where no one has gone before. pic.twitter.com/qnLWiLX9RW — NASA (@NASA) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Buckingham Palace Honours Sir Patrick Stewart (1940–2026) with Star Trek Theme Tune 🕊️ The Band of the Grenadier Guards performs the iconic Star Trek theme at Buckingham Palace in honour of Sir Patrick Stewart, following the sad news of his passing. Queen Elizabeth II knighted… pic.twitter.com/V20CrufvI1 — Kings Guard Tours (@KingsGuardTours) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

We remember Sir Patrick Stewart, who died on 28 October at age 86, leaving a remarkable legacy on stage and screen. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek, Stewart brought intelligence, dignity, and moral courage to the responsibilities of command. His portrayal had roots in… pic.twitter.com/dxruQzkDP0 — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Paying tribute to the legendary Sir Patrick Stewart.

Long before Star Trek and X-Men, he appeared as a fire officer on the famous cobbles of Coronation Street in 1967. A small glimpse into the beginnings of a long and unforgettable career. 🤍🌟

📺Coronation Street | TX: 25/1/67 pic.twitter.com/V828gRtLaF — ITV Archive (@ITVArchive) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

When Patrick Stewart was knighted in 2010, he gave special thanks to his childhood English teacher, who first encouraged him to study Shakespeare. Cheers to Sir Patrick Stewart. Thank you for inspiring a passion for learning and the arts, both here on Earth and up in the stars. pic.twitter.com/LNXhjgT08H — Encyclopaedia Britannica (@Britannica) October 29, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Today we remember Sir Patrick Stewart 🖖 Best known to many as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stewart brought curiosity, compassion, and a sense of wonder to exploring the unknown. From Star Trek to X-Men, his work inspired generations of fans to… — Museum of Science (@museumofscience) October 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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