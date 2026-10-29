Posted in: Movies, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: patrick stewart, star trek, x-men

Star Trek Universe & Beyond Honor Late Actor Sir Patrick Stewart

Tributes from across the Star Trek universe and entertainment world continue for the late Sir Patrick Stewart, who passed at the age of 86.

Article Summary Star Trek icon Sir Patrick Stewart has died at 86, prompting an outpouring of tributes across Hollywood and fandom.

From Star Trek: The Next Generation to Picard, Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard helped define generations of sci-fi TV.

The tribute looks back at Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek, X-Men, stage, comedy, and voice work across a storied career.

Star Trek tributes from Jonathan Frakes, Wil Wheaton, George Takei, Jeri Ryan, and more honor Stewart’s legacy.

It's difficult to put into words the lingering, profound impact of Sir Patrick Stewart, who not only embraced his celebrity beyond the stage in his two iconic roles as Captain/Admiral Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, its four feature films for Paramount, and the Paramount+ sequel series Picard; and Professor Charles Xavier in the live-action X-Men films from 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios, which includes the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday; but also poured everything into his other roles and activism. The actor, who passed away at the age of 86, was certainly beloved by all walks of life, by his peers, fans, executives, and activists. There's certainly no shortage of tributes from across Hollywood, the Star Trek universe, and beyond.

Star Trek Universe, Hollywood & Beyond Pay Tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart

Born July 13, 1940, Stewart worked his way up that would become a blossoming six-decade career, developing a passion for the stage, ultimately achieving the pinnacle by becoming part of the legendary Royal Shakespeare Company, where he would have a lifelong friend and future X-Men co-star Ian McKellen, and would-be Star Trek: Generations (1994) co-star Malcolm McDowell, who played villain Dr. Tolien Soren, rebounding from his short stint there into a thriving on-screen career. As he embraced the prospect of screen acting, something McKellan tried to initially talk him out of, he would get his big break while performing on tour at UCLA, where The Next Generation executive producer Robert Justman was scouting for his lead and found him to play his French captain to lead the U.S.S. Enterprise-D in the spinoff series set 75 years after The Original Series, premiering in 1987. While there were initial doubts, especially during the first season, the show would continue on shaky ground into season two and thrive from season three on, lasting for seven seasons, a staple for future Star Trek shows until Enterprise.

As TNG graduated to films, Paramount made four, starting with 1994's Generations, then the critically acclaimed First Contact (1996), Insurrection (1998), before ending with the maligned Nemesis (2002), with then-largely unknown Tom Hardy playing the villain, Shinzon. As his time on Star Trek wound down, Stewart found another franchise in 20th Century's X-Men, playing Professor X, going on for six more films that included what was thought to be his original swan song in the role alongside co-star Hugh Jackman in 2017's Logan, before unexpectedly returning following Disney's purchase of the studio and making his official MCU debut in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with his final entry in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, reunited with the bulk of his X-Men films' cast, including McKellen, who plays Eric Lensherr/Magneto.

Stewart would also find his way back to Jean-Luc Picard in Picard, which as part of his condition to return, wasn't a simple rehash of TNG, bringing back co-stars Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner in recurring roles before he relented for season three, under showrunner Terry Matalas, which also saw the returns of LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden. While Matalas did plan some continuation that left the door open for more TNG adventures in his proposed Legacy sequel series, Paramount passed, and we're left to wonder what could have been as he left for Marvel for VisionQuest. Stewart would develop a robust career outside those two franchises, including David Lynch's Dune (1984), Excalibur (1981), and Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1991). He was also embraced by new audiences as he dabbled in voiceover work from shows and video games, especially in his collaboration with Seth MacFarlane, with runs on American Dad!, Ted (2012), Ted 2 (2015), and Family Guy, which organized the first TNG reunion with the full cast, albeit in animated form. He also embraced live-action opportunities that allowed him to play against type with his Starz comedy series Blunt Talk, the LGBTQ romcom Jeffrey (1995), and villainous roles in Warner Bros. Conspiracy Theory (1997), Sony's Masterminds (1997), and A24's Green Room (2015).

Tributes from the Star Trek community and beyond poured in. Frakes, who played Commander/Captain William Riker on TNG and Picard, and directed several Trek projects, including two of the TNG films, wrote in a statement (via Variety), "There's no one on this planet that I have acted with or directed more often than my late great friend Patrick Stewart. He will be with me forever. May he rest in Peace." Wil Wheaton, who played Ensign Wesley Crusher on TNG and made a cameo in the season two finale of Picard, wrote on his Instagram, "💔 Godspeed, Captain." Denise Crosby, who played Lt. Tasha Yar and Commander Sela on TNG, wrote, "Try as I might, my words don't suffice. I am so blessed to have worked with one of the greatest as he purred my name, 'Tasha,' with such grace. My colleague, my Captain, 'no good-byes, just good memories…'#StarTrek @SirPatStew #PatrickStewart The Star Trek Instagram wrote, "A voice. A presence. A captain unlike any other. Sir Patrick Stewart gave generations of fans an icon who inspired us to look toward the stars. Today, we celebrate an extraordinary life and an enduring legacy. Thank you, Sir Patrick. 🖖"

The Original Series star George Takei wrote, "Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before, and he inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain." Matalas wrote on social media, "Oh Captain, my Captain. This is how I'll always remember you…" Voyager star and Picard co-star Jeri Ryan, who played Commander/Captain Seven of Nine, wrote, "Ouch. This one hurts.💔Rest well, Patrick.🖖🏼"

Jonathan Del Arco, who played Hugh in TNG and Picard, wrote, "Patrick @sirpatstew was a big part of my life. I met him in my 20s on the set of Next Gen, and from the very start he was incredibly kind to me. I was just a guest star, but he was so generous. A few years later, I ran into him at Barney's in NY. He introduced me to his then girlfriend and gushed about my work which really took me by surprise and offered me tickets to his Christmas Carol which was breathtaking. Almost 30 years later, we reunited on the set of Picard. At the time, I was the only one he knew from Next Gen so we bonded even more. A car would drive him from his trailer to set, and at the end of the day he would roll his window down and say 'get in,' and we would gossip about the day. One day, on one of those rides he said "I'll see you at comic con?" to which I replied 'well since they are killing me off I'm not invited' he grabbed me by the arm and said 'you must be there, leave it to me' from that day on I was included in everything, and indeed the day they killed off Hugh he showed up on set to say goodbye and ask me if I'd like him to organize a protest. It was in jest, but it was also in kindness. The day of the London premier he introduced me to his best friend @ianmckellen, and it was as wonderful as you would imagine. Thank you, Patrick. I will miss you."

Todd Stashwick, who played Captain Liam Shaw on Picard, wrote, "We lost an icon today. Rough week for the Star Trek family…and not just Trek; to us in the nerd world, he was a mainstay. Excalibur, Dune, X-Men. And that was after he secured his legend in London Theater. His one-man Christmas Carol is a gift that is evergreen. A brilliant actor, a generous storyteller, and a dear friend to many. I learned a lot in the very short time I got to work with him. It was a treat, to say the least. There are many more people far more qualified to share about Sir Patrick. People who spent decades of their lives with him. But here we are. We will all carry his impact with us into the future. What a life. The last picture is one of my favorites, cause it was the day we shared with him the video of William Shatner's rendition of Rocket Man. He'd never seen it. It might've been one of the coolest geek-out moments I have had in a string of cool geek-out moments. When you meet a person who has been knighted by the Queen, you don't expect them to be as, dare I say, silly as he was with me. Such a joy. We laughed a lot. He had great stories. We all should strive to live a life as full. #startrek"

Jackman, who played James "Logan" Howlett/Wolverine with Stewart for the bulk of the X-Men films, wrote on his Instagram, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days." MacFarlane wrote, "Patrick was one of those icons who we somehow all took for granted would always be with us. I grew up as a fan, and was later gifted the privilege of becoming a colleague and friend, working with him for many years on 'American Dad!', 'Family Guy', and 'Ted'. He was that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful. He was also as humble as they come. I remember exchanging emails with him a number of years ago when he was beginning day 1 of a new film. He commented to me that he always walked onto a new set feeling like the biggest novice there. My stunned reaction was the same as anyone's would be. I said, "Patrick, if you feel that way, the rest of us are screwed." We have lost a legendary actor today, and for many of us, a good friend. He will be deeply missed by the entire planet."

McKellen wrote, "SIR PATRICK STEWART (1940-2026) Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love. We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago, but we weren't in the same productions. My first strong memory was a few years later, meeting him in the street in central London when he told me about an offer to take over a leading part in 'Star Trek'. "But Patrick, think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk—getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?". Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theatre audiences, who marvelled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes ('X-Men' of course) and in great classical plays by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Pinter and Beckett at Stratford-upon-Avon, in London's West End and on Broadway. America was his adopted home, where he met his adored Sunny, who has cared for him through sickness and health, through thick and thin. But he never forsook his origins: and the proudest achievement of the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic, was his appointment as Chancellor of Huddersfield University in Yorkshire. His farewell performance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' is yet to be seen. Ian McKellen 29 October 2026"

For more tributes, from Anson Mount (Strange New Worlds), Robert Picardo (Voyager, Starfleet Academy), Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Michael Chabon (Picard), Josh Gad, Kim Cattrall (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country), Stephen Weber, Cary Elwes, Zak Penn, Matthew Lillard, Rebecca Romijn (SNW, X-Men), Donna Murphy (Insurrection), Elizabeth Banks, and more, you can click on the links, videos, and posts below.

SIR PATRICK STEWART (1940-2026) Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he… pic.twitter.com/Ij8JRkziF1 — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) October 30, 2026

It's been a terrible week. Sir Patrick Stewart, who portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, has died. He was 86. https://t.co/oJheqI8IUw — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) October 29, 2026

There are moments that you just cherish and thank God that you were able to experience them. This was one of them. Standing on the set of the Borg Ship, watching Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard say goodbye to his friends. To watch it on the screen is so heartfelt, to be there… pic.twitter.com/Wb93nU0wWS — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) October 29, 2026

my heart is fucking broken — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) October 29, 2026

Safe Journey Dear Friend pic.twitter.com/oyPn2JsRb1 — Akiva Goldsman (@AkivaGoldsman) October 29, 2026

— "You're not married, you haven't got a girlfriend and you've never watched Star Trek?" — "No." — "Good Lord." EXTRAS (2005) RIP PATRICK STEWART (1940-2026) pic.twitter.com/L1tnPwrDe4 — Michael Warburton (@For_Film_Fans) October 29, 2026

You made it so, and we love you forever.

Thank you, Captain. pic.twitter.com/thALJNjJd7 — The 7th Rule: A Star Trek Podcast 🔜 #STSF (@7thRule) October 29, 2026

Damn. He was so kind to me on the X-MEN set. I was so touched to see his magical friendship with @IanMcKellen bloom on that film. A true gentleman. A wellspring of effortless charisma. A galaxy-spanning talent. Thank you for the memories, Professor.#PatrickStewart https://t.co/t5jKHbTHje — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) October 29, 2026

Remembering Patrick Stewart pic.twitter.com/eJMiVrIYgk — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) October 29, 2026

Tea, Earl Gray. Hot. — 𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕤 (@EliasToufexis) October 29, 2026

This is a rough one. What a loss…. pic.twitter.com/YAU9tHrVeh — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 29, 2026

In an era where no one was sure whether Star Trek HAD a future, your warmth and your sturdiness gave us hope. For seven years, you were the Captain of the Enterprise, and you held yourself with that dignity in all walks of life. A knight in the truest sense of the word, and a man… pic.twitter.com/SQHkU3RdjZ — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) October 29, 2026

I am saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Like so many, I came of age watching him as a father figure on screens big and small. There was no crisis too big for his stalwart characters to navigate, with wisdom and warmth. Thank you. We are grateful. https://t.co/VhsLfLpfrJ — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) October 29, 2026

"I rather believe that time is a companion who goes with us on the journey and reminds us to cherish every moment because it will never come again. What we leave behind is not as important as how we've lived." ―Captain Jean Luc Picard Godspeed, Sir Patrick pic.twitter.com/YQl5yPhehL — Jennifer McClellan (@JennMcClellanVA) October 29, 2026

The Game Awards mourns the loss of legendary actor Patrick Stewart, also known for his video game work in games such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. pic.twitter.com/YCniVjMt52 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) October 29, 2026

We are heartbroken by the passing of our longtime friend Sir Patrick Stewart. 🧡 A passionate advocate for pit bulls, Patrick used his voice to challenge stereotypes and protect animals from cruelty. We are forever grateful for his compassion and friendship. pic.twitter.com/d8S5AtH2w6 — ASPCA (@ASPCA) October 29, 2026

TWO?!? IN A WEEK? Rest in Peace, Captain. I had so much fun with you on both sets of X2 and the hours we spent talking for the TNG Blu-rays. You were so gracious with me and you were very complimentary of all the interviews we did. May your journey to the Final Frontier be… — Robert Meyer Burnett, Viceroy of Verisimilitude (@RMBee) October 29, 2026

All at Huddersfield Town are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong supporter Sir Patrick Stewart. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this sad time. A titan of his craft and a legend and hero to millions worldwide, his legacy will live on. Fiercely… pic.twitter.com/A70gXgTQ59 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) October 29, 2026

Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart, beloved for his iconic roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films. Beyond the screen, he spoke out for LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality, advocating for a world where… pic.twitter.com/h0q86pPoWo — NOH8 Campaign (@NOH8Campaign) October 29, 2026

RIP Sir Patrick. What an amazing life he led. As a brilliant and tireless actor from stage to screen to TV and back again, as a great collaborator, gentle soul and friend to everyone.. I miss him already. pic.twitter.com/Z4wX5oyW3w — Mangold (@mang0ld) October 29, 2026

One of my favorite brushes with greatness. December '16 and I told @sirpatstew his crazed, self-destructive cable political host in "Blunt Talk" was PERFECT (and I should know). He quizzed me for half an hour as prep for a 2nd season that sadly never came A lovely funny man #RIP pic.twitter.com/wQXoMcx3uL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 29, 2026

They say you should never meet your heroes, but as one of millions who grew up admiring Patrick Stewart, it was a joy to get to know him and discover that his kindness and decency were just as great as his enormous, generational talent. There will not be another like him, and… pic.twitter.com/DTVSFFdRtU — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 29, 2026

Rest in peace to Sir Patrick Stewart — an emperor, a captain, and an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/dDzYWyDpV3 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 29, 2026

Our ILM community offers its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Patrick Stewart, as well as to the galaxy of fans who admired him for his portrayal of Star Trek's Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Marvel's Professor Charles Xavier. ILM cherishes the… pic.twitter.com/JDPXNUMKYB — Industrial Light & Magic (@ILMVFX) October 29, 2026

Whether as a captain, a professor, a king, or more, Sir Patrick Stewart's work inspired generations worldwide through his courage and compassion on and off-screen. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/4yAVhHKNK6 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 29, 2026

Sir Patrick Stewart will live on in our hearts and memories through his remarkable career spanning the British stage, television and film. Our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and a galaxy of fans. #SagAftraMember since 1987 pic.twitter.com/kttssqGwnB — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 29, 2026

RIP Sir Patrick Stewart. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 29, 2026

Very fond memories of him visiting me backstage after watching Swan Lake on Broadway. Charming, inspiring, insightful & very witty. We are all lucky to have such a body of his work to continue to enjoy… RIP https://t.co/GLbggGWnJk — Will Kemp (@IamWillKemp) October 29, 2026

Oh you man among men, Sir Pat, we shall not see your like again. Working as your dialect coach was a deep honor, and I so cherish that work — the long nights, the laughs… and, huddled in a trailer in the dank Oregon dark, when you recited your favorite Shakespearean… pic.twitter.com/rZcaWqnJ2T — Mary McDonald-Lewis (@mmcdonaldlewis) October 29, 2026

Sesame Workshop mourns the loss of Sir Patrick Stewart. Thank you for being our friend and for sharing your brilliance, joy, and kindness with the world. 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/NuTvTvOS0c — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 29, 2026

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of RSC Honorary Associate Artist, Sir Patrick Stewart; a colossus of both stage and screen and one of the finest classical Shakespearean actors of his generation. pic.twitter.com/vSdlsfXQlj — The RSC (@TheRSC) October 29, 2026

RIP Patrick Stewart. What an actor. I still can't believe he agreed to do this scene. And he didn't even mind when I ruined every take. Legend. pic.twitter.com/QazyDScCOU — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 29, 2026

We are saddened to learn of the death of British actor Patrick Stewart. Among his many star-making roles, Stewart led "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as Captain Jean-Luc Picard for seven seasons, frequently returning to the role in films and the 2020 tv series "Star Trek:… pic.twitter.com/x5fzPA3YoQ — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) October 29, 2026

Remembering this unforgettable moment with a true legend, whose talent and presence reached far beyond the stars ✨ Rest In Peace, Sir Patrick Stewart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DbpJPcNAxT — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2026

I knew this day would eventually come, and I knew I'd be upset. But man it's hitting me hard. His portrayal of Picard gave me a very important male role model to follow as a kid. Someone with morals, empathy, & strong sense of justice. Picard showed me you can be blunt and honest… https://t.co/vcLtziMBN4 — Max Gonzalez (@GassyMexican) October 29, 2026

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