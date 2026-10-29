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Star Trek Universe & Beyond Honor Late Actor Sir Patrick Stewart

Tributes from across the Star Trek universe and entertainment world continue for the late Sir Patrick Stewart, who passed at the age of 86.

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Article Summary

  • Star Trek icon Sir Patrick Stewart has died at 86, prompting an outpouring of tributes across Hollywood and fandom.
  • From Star Trek: The Next Generation to Picard, Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard helped define generations of sci-fi TV.
  • The tribute looks back at Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek, X-Men, stage, comedy, and voice work across a storied career.
  • Star Trek tributes from Jonathan Frakes, Wil Wheaton, George Takei, Jeri Ryan, and more honor Stewart’s legacy.

It's difficult to put into words the lingering, profound impact of Sir Patrick Stewart, who not only embraced his celebrity beyond the stage in his two iconic roles as Captain/Admiral Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, its four feature films for Paramount, and the Paramount+ sequel series Picard; and Professor Charles Xavier in the live-action X-Men films from 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios, which includes the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday; but also poured everything into his other roles and activism. The actor, who passed away at the age of 86, was certainly beloved by all walks of life, by his peers, fans, executives, and activists. There's certainly no shortage of tributes from across Hollywood, the Star Trek universe, and beyond.

Star Trek: The Next Generation, X-Men Star Patrick Stewart Dies at 86
Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Avengers: Doomsday (2026), Star Trek: Picard. Cr: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock, Paramount & Marvel

Star Trek Universe, Hollywood & Beyond Pay Tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart

Born July 13, 1940, Stewart worked his way up that would become a blossoming six-decade career, developing a passion for the stage, ultimately achieving the pinnacle by becoming part of the legendary Royal Shakespeare Company, where he would have a lifelong friend and future X-Men co-star Ian McKellen, and would-be Star Trek: Generations (1994) co-star Malcolm McDowell, who played villain Dr. Tolien Soren, rebounding from his short stint there into a thriving on-screen career. As he embraced the prospect of screen acting, something McKellan tried to initially talk him out of, he would get his big break while performing on tour at UCLA, where The Next Generation executive producer Robert Justman was scouting for his lead and found him to play his French captain to lead the U.S.S. Enterprise-D in the spinoff series set 75 years after The Original Series, premiering in 1987. While there were initial doubts, especially during the first season, the show would continue on shaky ground into season two and thrive from season three on, lasting for seven seasons, a staple for future Star Trek shows until Enterprise.

As TNG graduated to films, Paramount made four, starting with 1994's Generations, then the critically acclaimed First Contact (1996), Insurrection (1998), before ending with the maligned Nemesis (2002), with then-largely unknown Tom Hardy playing the villain, Shinzon. As his time on Star Trek wound down, Stewart found another franchise in 20th Century's X-Men, playing Professor X, going on for six more films that included what was thought to be his original swan song in the role alongside co-star Hugh Jackman in 2017's Logan, before unexpectedly returning following Disney's purchase of the studio and making his official MCU debut in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with his final entry in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, reunited with the bulk of his X-Men films' cast, including McKellen, who plays Eric Lensherr/Magneto.

Star Trek: Picard
"Nepenthe" — Episode #107 — Pictured (l-r): Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Jonathan Frakes as William Riker; Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Stewart would also find his way back to Jean-Luc Picard in Picard, which as part of his condition to return, wasn't a simple rehash of TNG, bringing back co-stars Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner in recurring roles before he relented for season three, under showrunner Terry Matalas, which also saw the returns of LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden. While Matalas did plan some continuation that left the door open for more TNG adventures in his proposed Legacy sequel series, Paramount passed, and we're left to wonder what could have been as he left for Marvel for VisionQuest. Stewart would develop a robust career outside those two franchises, including David Lynch's Dune (1984), Excalibur (1981), and Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1991). He was also embraced by new audiences as he dabbled in voiceover work from shows and video games, especially in his collaboration with Seth MacFarlane, with runs on American Dad!, Ted (2012), Ted 2 (2015), and Family Guy, which organized the first TNG reunion with the full cast, albeit in animated form. He also embraced live-action opportunities that allowed him to play against type with his Starz comedy series Blunt Talk, the LGBTQ romcom Jeffrey (1995), and villainous roles in Warner Bros. Conspiracy Theory (1997), Sony's Masterminds (1997), and A24's Green Room (2015).

Tributes from the Star Trek community and beyond poured in. Frakes, who played Commander/Captain William Riker on TNG and Picard, and directed several Trek projects, including two of the TNG films, wrote in a statement (via Variety), "There's no one on this planet that I have acted with or directed more often than my late great friend Patrick Stewart. He will be with me forever. May he rest in Peace." Wil Wheaton, who played Ensign Wesley Crusher on TNG and made a cameo in the season two finale of Picard, wrote on his Instagram, "💔 Godspeed, Captain." Denise Crosby, who played Lt. Tasha Yar and Commander Sela on TNG, wrote, "Try as I might, my words don't suffice. I am so blessed to have worked with one of the greatest as he purred my name, 'Tasha,' with such grace. My colleague, my Captain, 'no good-byes, just good memories…'#StarTrek @SirPatStew #PatrickStewart The Star Trek Instagram wrote, "A voice. A presence. A captain unlike any other. Sir Patrick Stewart gave generations of fans an icon who inspired us to look toward the stars. Today, we celebrate an extraordinary life and an enduring legacy. Thank you, Sir Patrick. 🖖"

Star Trek Universe &#038; Beyond Honor Late Actor Sir Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and William Shatner as Capt. James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Generations (1994). Image courtesy of Paramount

The Original Series star George Takei wrote, "Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before, and he inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain." Matalas wrote on social media, "Oh Captain, my Captain. This is how I'll always remember you…" Voyager star and Picard co-star Jeri Ryan, who played Commander/Captain Seven of Nine, wrote, "Ouch. This one hurts.💔Rest well, Patrick.🖖🏼"

Jonathan Del Arco, who played Hugh in TNG and Picard, wrote, "Patrick @sirpatstew was a big part of my life. I met him in my 20s on the set of Next Gen, and from the very start he was incredibly kind to me. I was just a guest star, but he was so generous. A few years later, I ran into him at Barney's in NY. He introduced me to his then girlfriend and gushed about my work which really took me by surprise and offered me tickets to his Christmas Carol which was breathtaking. Almost 30 years later, we reunited on the set of Picard. At the time, I was the only one he knew from Next Gen so we bonded even more. A car would drive him from his trailer to set, and at the end of the day he would roll his window down and say 'get in,' and we would gossip about the day. One day, on one of those rides he said "I'll see you at comic con?" to which I replied 'well since they are killing me off I'm not invited' he grabbed me by the arm and said 'you must be there, leave it to me' from that day on I was included in everything, and indeed the day they killed off Hugh he showed up on set to say goodbye and ask me if I'd like him to organize a protest. It was in jest, but it was also in kindness. The day of the London premier he introduced me to his best friend @ianmckellen, and it was as wonderful as you would imagine. Thank you, Patrick. I will miss you."

Todd Stashwick, who played Captain Liam Shaw on Picard, wrote, "We lost an icon today. Rough week for the Star Trek family…and not just Trek; to us in the nerd world, he was a mainstay. Excalibur, Dune, X-Men. And that was after he secured his legend in London Theater. His one-man Christmas Carol is a gift that is evergreen. A brilliant actor, a generous storyteller, and a dear friend to many. I learned a lot in the very short time I got to work with him. It was a treat, to say the least. There are many more people far more qualified to share about Sir Patrick. People who spent decades of their lives with him. But here we are. We will all carry his impact with us into the future. What a life. The last picture is one of my favorites, cause it was the day we shared with him the video of William Shatner's rendition of Rocket Man. He'd never seen it. It might've been one of the coolest geek-out moments I have had in a string of cool geek-out moments. When you meet a person who has been knighted by the Queen, you don't expect them to be as, dare I say, silly as he was with me. Such a joy. We laughed a lot. He had great stories. We all should strive to live a life as full. #startrek"

Star Trek Universe &#038; Beyond Honor Late Actor Sir Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman in "Logan" (2017). Cr: 20th Century/Marvel

Jackman, who played James "Logan" Howlett/Wolverine with Stewart for the bulk of the X-Men films, wrote on his Instagram, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days." MacFarlane wrote, "Patrick was one of those icons who we somehow all took for granted would always be with us. I grew up as a fan, and was later gifted the privilege of becoming a colleague and friend, working with him for many years on 'American Dad!', 'Family Guy', and 'Ted'. He was that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful. He was also as humble as they come. I remember exchanging emails with him a number of years ago when he was beginning day 1 of a new film. He commented to me that he always walked onto a new set feeling like the biggest novice there. My stunned reaction was the same as anyone's would be. I said, "Patrick, if you feel that way, the rest of us are screwed." We have lost a legendary actor today, and for many of us, a good friend. He will be deeply missed by the entire planet."

McKellen wrote, "SIR PATRICK STEWART (1940-2026) Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love. We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago, but we weren't in the same productions. My first strong memory was a few years later, meeting him in the street in central London when he told me about an offer to take over a leading part in 'Star Trek'. "But Patrick, think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk—getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?". Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theatre audiences, who marvelled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes ('X-Men' of course) and in great classical plays by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Pinter and Beckett at Stratford-upon-Avon, in London's West End and on Broadway. America was his adopted home, where he met his adored Sunny, who has cared for him through sickness and health, through thick and thin. But he never forsook his origins: and the proudest achievement of the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic, was his appointment as Chancellor of Huddersfield University in Yorkshire. His farewell performance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' is yet to be seen. Ian McKellen 29 October 2026"

For more tributes, from Anson Mount (Strange New Worlds), Robert Picardo (Voyager, Starfleet Academy), Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Michael Chabon (Picard), Josh Gad, Kim Cattrall (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country), Stephen Weber, Cary Elwes, Zak Penn, Matthew Lillard, Rebecca Romijn (SNW, X-Men), Donna Murphy (Insurrection), Elizabeth Banksand more, you can click on the links, videos, and posts below.

 

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Tom ChangAbout Tom Chang

I’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love.
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