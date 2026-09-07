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Star Trek: Voyager, DC Super Powers & Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, TWD: Dead City, Supernatural, DC Super Powers, Star Trek: Voyager, Doctor Who, and much more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with DCU notes on Sheriff Kane, Gotham, Ch'p, and a tense "The Weenie" preview.

DC Super Powers and Star Trek: Voyager join the lineup, with fresh animation teases and Erin Gray on Janeway.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Supernatural, South Park, and It's Always Sunny keep the TV highlights packed.

Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Spider-Noir, and more round out a fast-moving mix of TV news, previews, and reviews.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, President Curtis, South Park, Spider-Noir, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Supernatural, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, DC Super Powers, Star Trek: Voyager, Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Super Bowl LXI, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 7th, 2026:

President Curtis Season 1 E07: "Ghosts" Thoughts: Haunted by The Past

Lanterns S01E04 DCU Notes: Sheriff Kane/Gotham, Green Lantern Ch'p

President Curtis S01E07: "Ghosts" Preview: Abraham Lincoln Gets Handsy

South Park Scores Big Emmy Win for Outstanding Animated Program

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E11: What Bad Dreams Are Made Of

Spider-Noir Star Nicolas Cage Responds to Series Being Canceled

Lanterns S01E04: "The Weenie" Preview: Are Hal & John Getting Played?

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E07: "Hourglass": Negan's Final Run?

Supernatural Composer Philip White Reflects on Legacy & Experience

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05 Preview: Game of McPoyles

AEW Collision Review: Young Bucks, Andrade, and Machine Guns Shine

DC Super Powers Studio Offers Look at Upcoming Animated Series

Star Trek: Erin Gray Reflects on Her Janeway Audition for "Voyager"

Doctor Who Tender: Quay Street Passing; Pete McTighe "Approached"?

X-Men '97 Producers Discuss Nightcrawler's Fate & Season 3

Super Bowl LXI: Why Disney/ABC vs FCC Battle Should Worry NFL Fans

Doctor Who Tender: Who Says Bleeding Cool TV Isn't Ready to Pitch?

TWD: Dead City, The Last of Us, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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