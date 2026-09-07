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Star Trek Voyager's Janeway Audition: Daily LITG, 7th September, 2026

Erin Gray on Star Trek Voyager's Captain Janeway Audition in The Daily LITG, for the 7th of September, 2026

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Article Summary

  • Star Trek Voyager's Captain Janeway audition tops Bleeding Cool, with Erin Gray reflecting on missing the iconic role.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool's biggest stories, from DC animation and Marvel gossip to Doctor Who updates.
  • Star Trek Voyager headlines a nostalgia-rich look back at LITG favorites from the past seven years and beyond.
  • Also featured: more recent picks, comic industry chatter, and today's comic book birthdays in the latest LITG rundown.

Star Trek Voyager's Janeway Audition was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

star trek
Image: Paramount Global Screencap

Star Trek Voyager Janeway Audition and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Star Trek: Erin Gray Reflects on Her Janeway Audition for "Voyager"
  2. DC Super Powers Studio Offers Look at Upcoming Animated Series
  3. Rick Remender On The "Battlefield" Of The Marvel Writers Rooms
  4. Loungefly Unveils Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary Collection
  5. DC Comics And Lunar Warn Shops Not To Go Early With Batman Day
  6. Jim Lee Goes Early To The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
  7. Jim Lee Goes Early To The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
  8. Regal Theaters Rolls Out Multiple Star Trek Popcorn Buckets
  9. Doctor Who Tender: Quay Street Passing; Pete McTighe "Approached"?
  10. PrintWatch: Archie, Terminal, Invincible, Crowbound, Batman & Robin

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers

  1. "From The Chaos, A Costume" Variants From Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers
  2. SCOOP: Who Each Of The 32 Competitors In DC's K.O. Will Be Fighting
  3. Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb's Batman #162 Is Now Four Months Late
  4. Gossip: History Of DC's Absolute Universe In Absolute Evil (Spoilers)
  5. Sentinel Unveils New Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Man Hulkbuster Figure
  6. Gossip: Everyone's Killing Batman In Upcoming DC Titles (Spoilers)
  7. Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent Has Been Cancelled By DC Comics
  8. First Looks Inside X-Men: Age Of Revelation Titles From Marvel Comics
  9. James Gunn Explains Why DC Comics Isn't DCU Canon "At This Time"
  10. Black Panther Intergalactic in Marvel Imperial December 2025 Solicits
  11. Ultimate Universe Marvel Comics December 2025 Solicits With Blind Bags
  12. Juan José Ryp's Sugar Bomb: Portal Potty On Kickstarter By Fun Time Go
  13. Mark Spears' The Monster & The Wolf Blind Bags Gets 350,000 Orders
  14. First Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Blind Bags, Revealed
  15. Magic Tree House: Midnight On The Moon Gets A 120,000 Print Run
  16. Alan Moore Talks Of His Inspiration For Long London & The Great When
  17. Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers in The Daily LITG, 5th Of September 2025

LITG two years ago, the size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics

A Very Thin Joker in The Daily LITG, 6th September 2024
Joker – DC Compact Comics
  1. Will The Shine Come Off DC's Compact Comics With A Joker In The Pack?
  2. Justice Society Of America #12 Tribute To Mike Wieringo & Lee Moder
  3. Hasbro Brings Back Star Wars: TVC Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
  4. Daniel Sampere's Foil Variant Covers For DC All-In in October 2024
  5. DC Comics Confirms Wonder Woman Spinoff Trinity Series From Tom King
  6. Scott Snyder Shows Us Absolute Batman's Cape Will Be "Programmable"
  7. Iron Studios Unleashes Skeletor from The Masters of the Universe
  8. Gambit Charges Up Wolverine with New X-Men 97' Iron Studios Statue
  9. Reacher Author Lee Child Shares What The Future Holds for Jack
  10. X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Addresses Disney/Marvel Allegations & More
  11. Manta Announces Expansion of Over 300 Titles and GEM Payment System
  12. Bernie Mireault, Comic Creator Of The Jam, Has Passed Away At Age 64
  13. Is ScreenRant's Ben Kendrick Now Running ComicBook.com?
  14. Sacrificers Giant-Sized Artist Proof Edition May Not Have Been Proofed

LITG three years ago, Bringing Back Boyd Crowder

Bringing Back Boyd Crowder in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2023
Boyd Crowder  JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL – Image: FX Networks
  1. Justified: City Primeval Creators on Bringing Back Boyd Crowder & More
  2. An X-Men Marriage And The First Firestar Fight (Spoilers)
  3. The Flash- A Cosmic Horror Analogy For The Modern Marriage (Spoilers)
  4. So Who Bought Wayne Manor? (Batman #137 Spoilers)
  5. John Wick Director Offers an Update on Chapter 5
  6. Now Ohio Parents Object To Heartstopper in Scholastic Book Fairs
  7. Who Works At The Big Belly Burger In Smallville? (Spoilers)
  8. Jenette Kahn Chooses DC Comics' Golden Age For The Folio Society
  9. James Gunn Updates Superman Costume, "So Different" Creature Commandos
  10. Breaking Bad Residuals: Aaron Paul Doesn't "Get a Piece from Netflix"
  11. Now The Joker Advertises Wonder Woman Comics (Spoilers)
  12. Dan Slott's Doctor Who, Now Eighteen Months Late And Ten Dollars More
  13. Peacemaker Tries Hard #5 – The First Appearance Of Deathstroke Babies
  14. Dick Grayson, The World's Second-Greatest Detective, In City Boy?
  15. Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2023

LITG four years ago, Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar

gellar
Image: Screencaps
  1. Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
  2. Star Trek: Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew Confirms Janeway Spinoff "Talks"
  3. Pick Up The Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar Box Today
  4. Marvel's Fantastic Four To Be Less Cosmic, More Black Mirror
  5. Howard Stern Vs Buffy in The Daily LITG, 5th of September 2022
  6. What Midjourney A.I. Art Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like
  7. Babylon 5: JMS Updates CW Reboot, Secret B5 Project & Rising Stars
  8. Batman: The Animated Series at 30: The Show That Redefined Animation
  9. When Marvel Thought Having A Comic Called Black Goliath Was Fine
  10. Comic Store In Your Future: Hot 25 Comics by Rodman Comics
  11. The Future Of The Penguin For DC Comics (Batman #127 spoilers)
  12. When Marvel Turned Down Jenny Sparks for New Warriors, And Wanted
  13. Bleeding Cool Suggests A New Name For Shazam's Mary Marvel
  14. Magic Goes Wrong In The DC Universe (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
  15. Carol Danvers' New Direction in Ms. Marvel #20, Up for Auction
  16. What Triggered Batman's Failsafe? (Batman #127 Spoilers)
  17. Sandman Drawn By Jack Kirby, Up for Auction
  18. Mystique Keeps Debuting In Ms. Marvel #17, Up for Auction
  19. Comic Creators Jumping On Christopher Cantwell & Germán García's Briar
  20. Comic Creators React To… Liz Truss, The New British Prime Minister

LITG five years ago, Chinese Culture in Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: New Single and Poster
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Poster. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
  2. Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
  3. Nick Spencer Isn't Reversing One More Day, He's Reversing Sins Past
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
  5. Warners Deletes Cyborg From DC Fandome After Ray Fisher Comments?
  6. WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
  7. Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman
  8. Rick and Morty Writer Jeff Loveness Ends Run with Season 5 Finale
  9. Black Widow Suit: Russo Bros Reportedly Hesitant To Work With Marvel
  10. DC's Next Major Event Set Up In Infinite Frontier #6 (Spoilers)
  11. The Centuries-Spanning Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction
  12. The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling #1 Review: Enjoyable
  13. Dark Ages #1 Review: World-Altering Framing
  14. The Antagonists #1-3 Review: Unforced Errors
  15. Batman Fear State Alpha Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  16. Tony Patrick and Goñi Montes Create Planet Brooklyn Graphic Novel
  17. Marvel Avengers/X-Men 30th Anniversary MAX 1993 Yearbook At Auction
  18. Quentin Tarantino In London – Looking for His West End Debut?
  19. Philadelphia & Phantoms in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2021

LITG six years ago, The Boys, The Boys

  1. The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
  2. The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
  3. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
  4. How To Get Sinnoh Stones & Upgrades For Porygon Community Day
  5. Warner Bros. Issues a Statement Concerning Justice League Allegations
  6. Tony Khan Says AEW Has No Plans to Work with Anyone Else from NWA
  7. Square Enix Reveals Details For Marvel's Avengers 1.05 Update
  8. Titans Costume Designer Posts Rare Pic of Season 1 Finale Batman
  9. Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
  10. Five Missing Titles From The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary
  11. Making History: Black People Headline 2 Top 5 Comics Publishers
  12. Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio, All 18 Issues For $40, FOCing Now
  13. Seasons Of Terror Brings Stephen King and Ray Bradbury Comics
  14. Bombshell Comics of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Closes After 20 Years
  15. Rosalind Morehead, Sales Manager, Direct Market, Out At IDW

LITG seven years ago, buying a comic shop

LITG eight years ago, our first look at Captain Marvel

  1. 10 Photos From 'Captain Marvel': Skrull, Mar-Vell, and Ronan
  2. Giving the Finger to Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern – He's Already Started Year Two
  3. ComiXology Glitch – All Of Today's Marvel Comics Are Free
  4. Three More DC Hero Deaths Being Teased in Justice League #7 (Spoilers)
  5. Justice League #7 Gets Another Surprise Visitor

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

  • Sergio Aragonés, creator of Groo The Wanderer.
  • Mike Zeck, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.
  • Brian Clopper, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom.
  • Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.
  • Kyle Overkill, host of Pages and Panels
  • Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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