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Star Trek: William Shatner, George Takei & Others Honor Walter Koenig

William Shatner, George Takei, and the greater Star Trek community paid tribute to the late Walter Koenig, who passed at the age of 90.

Article Summary Star Trek icon Walter Koenig, beloved as Pavel Chekov, has died at 90, leaving behind a legacy across TV and film.

William Shatner honored Koenig as a warm presence who deeply loved the Star Trek fan community and its lasting bond.

George Takei shared a heartfelt tribute to his longtime friend, recalling nearly six decades of friendship beyond Star Trek.

Rod Roddenberry, Terry Matalas, and stars from Star Trek and Babylon 5 joined fans in celebrating Koenig’s life.

The Star Trek family lost another of its own when Walter Koenig, who played operations officer Ensign/Commander Pavel Chekov, passed away at age 90 on October 25th. While he joined in season two of Star Trek: The Original Series in 1967, appearing in 36 of the 80 episodes of the NBC series, he remained part of the core, despite being left out of the sequel The Animated Series, with only a writing credit for season one's "The Infinite Vulcan" due to the limited budget for the Filmation series. The actor would garner the attention of creator Gene Roddenberry through his previous work on the 1964 procedural series The Lieutenant. Koenig would feature in six TOS films from 1979's The Motion Picture to 1991's The Undiscovered Country, with his final on-screen role in the franchise in the 1994 The Next Generation crossover film Generations. He would make a return in a vocal cameo playing the character's own grandson, Federation President Anton Chekov, in the Picard series finale "The Last Generation," addressing his constituents in a transmission providing hope under the threat of a final Borg attack of an assimilated Federation fleet upon Earth, while the disconnected U.S.S. Enterprise-D comes to the rescue. Koenig's surviving co-stars William Shatner (Captain/Admiral James T. Kirk) and George Takei (Ensign/Captain Hikaru Sulu), the greater Star Trek community, and others paid tribute to the actor.

Star Trek Co-Stars William Shatner, George Takei and Others Pay Tribute to Walter Koenig

"I am deeply saddened to learn of Walter Koenig's passing," Shatner wrote. "Although we did not know each other well away from the set, we shared the later seasons of the original Star Trek series and the six films that followed. What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the years, was a man who genuinely loved the Star Trek community. At conventions, Walter was rarely content to remain behind a signing table. He preferred to be among the people who had kept Star Trek alive for so many decades. That kind of genuine connection is rare, and it will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him. My condolences to his family, his friends, and the countless fans whose lives he touched."

Takei's absence from Star Trek to spend some time filming The Green Berets (1968) paved the way for Koenig to get cast as Chekov, as the two would share screen time when he returned as bridge officers, shared on Instagram in a recent picture with Koenig, "My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today. Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date. Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too. Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course. – George."

Rod Roddenberry, son of Gene Roddenberry, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of Walter Koenig. Walter Koenig and Pavel Chekov were more than an actor and a character – they were both a part of the heart of Star Trek, embodying Gene Roddenberry's vision of a future. Beyond the legacy he leaves behind, Walter was our dear friend, and his warmth, wit, intellect, and presence will be deeply missed. 🖖#roddenberry #walterkoenig #rip" Terry Matalas, VisionQuest and Picard season three showrunner, wrote, "One of the sweetest, kindest humans I've ever worked with. It was an honor. I wish we could've done more…" The Star Trek Instagram account wrote, "Rest among the stars, Walter Koenig 🖖."

For more, including from James Doohan's son, Chris Doohan, Leonard Nimoy's son, Adam Nimoy, Picard's Todd Stashwick, TNG's Denise Crosby, Voyager/Starfleet Academy's Robert Picardo, Strange New Worlds Anson Mount, Discovery's Elias Toufexis, Deep Space Nine's Bill Mumy and Cirroc Lofton, Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, series star Claudia Christian, TUC star Kim Cattrall, Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman, David Blue (Stargate Universe), TNG/Picard's Marina Sirtis, Discovery's Doug Jones, Enterprise's Anthony Montgomery, Voyager's Garrett Wang, and more, you can click on the links and the tributes below.

I am deeply saddened to learn of Walter Koenig's passing.

Although we did not know each other well away from the set, we shared the later seasons of the original Star Trek series and the six films that followed.

What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the… — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 27, 2026

With the sad news of Walter Koenig's passing today at 90, Creation's Adam Malin and Gary Berman share memories of working with Walter over the years. "Thanks, Walter. We still remember in 1979 when you became the first Star Trek guest to grace our stages. Your boundless energy,… pic.twitter.com/1mZqtLiSsV — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) October 26, 2026

This one hurts. Walter was a kind, humble and loving man…and a friend. He will be missed by so many. My dad is joined with his friend in heaven. pic.twitter.com/wXQaE4ARSD — Chris Doohan (@ChrisDoohan) October 26, 2026

Just got the news of the passing of one of my @StarTrek family members, the iconic #WalterKoenig. The laughs, Cons, flights, great meals, beautiful locations, and the moments we shared with fans around the world will live with me forever. Restful peace, my friend.💕#StarTrek — Denise Crosby (@TheDeniseCrosby) October 26, 2026

I love this smile. Condolences to Danielle and the family. Walter came across as a curmudgeon, but he was a really sweet man; always generous with his stories & I'll treasure the time we spent when he proudly gave me a tour of his toy collection. RIP to the man who played Chekov pic.twitter.com/LbDqIvOcRn — Mark A. Altman * (@markaaltman) October 26, 2026

R.I.P Mr. Walter Koenig.

❤️

I have had the privilege of getting to know Walter over the years.

I will always remember his humor, humility, and legendary contribution to STAR TREK as Chekov! — Cirroc Lofton (@CirrocL) October 26, 2026

Very sad to lose this old friend. pic.twitter.com/iez4RDfQik — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) October 26, 2026

So sad to hear about the loss of Walter Koenig. Such a nice guy and when we were on the convention circuit together a pleasure to hang out with. Here he is with Celeste Yarnall in "The Apple", one of my favorites of the oddball episodes. Farewell. pic.twitter.com/NuUJvHgR3h — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) October 26, 2026

Thank you Walter. You always made us laugh. Some of the best times were with you.

You were a friend, a charmer, a jokester, a raconteur, a Hollywood historian, a wonderful writer, a supremely talented actor, a fantastic podcaster, and a great person.

We'll miss you forever. pic.twitter.com/Rpvgz5JsTi — The 7th Rule: A Star Trek Podcast 🔜 #STSF (@7thRule) October 26, 2026

We've been trying to think of the right words to say about Walter Koenig. He was a friend, a hero, an extremely sweet and smart person, he was always there for us. This photo was taken 2 years ago. He looked at the Nimoy Spock statue and wept, because he missed his friend. pic.twitter.com/jRq0ZmIq01 — Sci-Fi World Museum (@hollywoodscifi) October 26, 2026

Last year, Walter and I spent about three hours just wandering a middle America airport. It was a lot of me going "man, that's so cool" when he'd tell me stories. At one point he got lost wandering around the airport and I texted my Dad "I'm chasing Chekov around an airport in… https://t.co/ZMpkR9Bsat — 𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕤 (@EliasToufexis) October 26, 2026

Today we lost Walter Koenig. Some thoughts about a fine actor and an exceptional human being… pic.twitter.com/5DMjGDrk8b — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) October 26, 2026

ILM sends its condolences to the family and loved ones of actor Walter Koenig, best known for portraying Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series and the first seven Star Trek films. ILM had the immense pleasure of working with Koenig on Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan for… pic.twitter.com/RTQRYFcuru — Industrial Light & Magic (@ILMVFX) October 27, 2026

Walter Koenig 1936~2026

We mourn the earthly loss of a dear senior member of our Star Trek family. Like my favorite uncle who always had me doubled over laughing . I can almost hear the angels laughing, too, as he tries out his new material on Heaven's stage.#RIP #WalterKoenig pic.twitter.com/ds4eLO2Lk5 — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) October 27, 2026

Sorry to learn we lost my Star Trek Brother #WalterKoenig. He was one of the funniest and nicest people and I'm honored we formed a friendship. I'm forever grateful for his work in The Original Series and helping pave the way for our lifelong Trek. Rest In Paradise, Walter. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/O2QtVtFnOf — Anthony Montgomery (@MrAMontgomery) October 27, 2026

Mourning the passing of Star Trek legend Walter Koenig. He was 90. A couple of years ago, Walter gave us a nice interview for the Roddenberry Archive, directed and edited by Roger Lay, Jr. https://t.co/pPaU7PGxmw pic.twitter.com/iLvJiOWNjp — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) October 26, 2026

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