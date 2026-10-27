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Star Trek: William Shatner, George Takei & Others Honor Walter Koenig

William Shatner, George Takei, and the greater Star Trek community paid tribute to the late Walter Koenig, who passed at the age of 90.

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Article Summary

  • Star Trek icon Walter Koenig, beloved as Pavel Chekov, has died at 90, leaving behind a legacy across TV and film.
  • William Shatner honored Koenig as a warm presence who deeply loved the Star Trek fan community and its lasting bond.
  • George Takei shared a heartfelt tribute to his longtime friend, recalling nearly six decades of friendship beyond Star Trek.
  • Rod Roddenberry, Terry Matalas, and stars from Star Trek and Babylon 5 joined fans in celebrating Koenig’s life.

The Star Trek family lost another of its own when Walter Koenig, who played operations officer Ensign/Commander Pavel Chekov, passed away at age 90 on October 25th. While he joined in season two of Star Trek: The Original Series in 1967, appearing in 36 of the 80 episodes of the NBC series, he remained part of the core, despite being left out of the sequel The Animated Series, with only a writing credit for season one's "The Infinite Vulcan" due to the limited budget for the Filmation series. The actor would garner the attention of creator Gene Roddenberry through his previous work on the 1964 procedural series The Lieutenant. Koenig would feature in six TOS films from 1979's The Motion Picture to 1991's The Undiscovered Country, with his final on-screen role in the franchise in the 1994 The Next Generation crossover film Generations. He would make a return in a vocal cameo playing the character's own grandson, Federation President Anton Chekov, in the Picard series finale "The Last Generation," addressing his constituents in a transmission providing hope under the threat of a final Borg attack of an assimilated Federation fleet upon Earth, while the disconnected U.S.S. Enterprise-D comes to the rescue. Koenig's surviving co-stars William Shatner (Captain/Admiral James T. Kirk) and George Takei (Ensign/Captain Hikaru Sulu), the greater Star Trek community, and others paid tribute to the actor.

Star Trek: William Shatner, George Takei & Others Honor Walter Koenig
Walter Koenig in Star Trek & Babylon 5. Cr: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, Paramount & Warner Bros

Star Trek Co-Stars William Shatner, George Takei and Others Pay Tribute to Walter Koenig

"I am deeply saddened to learn of Walter Koenig's passing," Shatner wrote. "Although we did not know each other well away from the set, we shared the later seasons of the original Star Trek series and the six films that followed. What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the years, was a man who genuinely loved the Star Trek community. At conventions, Walter was rarely content to remain behind a signing table. He preferred to be among the people who had kept Star Trek alive for so many decades. That kind of genuine connection is rare, and it will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him. My condolences to his family, his friends, and the countless fans whose lives he touched."

Takei's absence from Star Trek to spend some time filming The Green Berets (1968) paved the way for Koenig to get cast as Chekov, as the two would share screen time when he returned as bridge officers, shared on Instagram in a recent picture with Koenig, "My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today. Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date. Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too. Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course. – George."

Rod Roddenberry, son of Gene Roddenberry, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of Walter Koenig. Walter Koenig and Pavel Chekov were more than an actor and a character – they were both a part of the heart of Star Trek, embodying Gene Roddenberry's vision of a future. Beyond the legacy he leaves behind, Walter was our dear friend, and his warmth, wit, intellect, and presence will be deeply missed. 🖖#roddenberry #walterkoenig #rip" Terry Matalas, VisionQuest and Picard season three showrunner, wrote, "One of the sweetest, kindest humans I've ever worked with. It was an honor. I wish we could've done more…" The Star Trek Instagram account wrote, "Rest among the stars, Walter Koenig 🖖."

For more, including from James Doohan's son, Chris Doohan, Leonard Nimoy's son, Adam Nimoy, Picard's Todd Stashwick, TNG's Denise Crosby, Voyager/Starfleet Academy's Robert Picardo, Strange New Worlds Anson Mount, Discovery's Elias Toufexis, Deep Space Nine's Bill Mumy and Cirroc Lofton, Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, series star Claudia Christian, TUC star Kim Cattrall, Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman, David Blue (Stargate Universe), TNG/Picard's Marina Sirtis, Discovery's Doug Jones, Enterprise's Anthony Montgomery, Voyager's Garrett Wang, and more, you can click on the links and the tributes below.

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Tom ChangAbout Tom Chang

I’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love.
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