Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: William Shatner Honors Friend & Colleague Patrick Stewart

From one Enterprise captain to another, Star Trek: TOS star William Shatner honored TNG star and Generations co-star Sir Patrick Stewart.

As the Star Trek community is reeling from the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart at the age of 86 on October 28, the actor, who played Captain/Admiral Jean-Luc Picard across three shows in The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Picard was the only series lead to meet with three other franchise main characters with William Shatner's James T. Kirk in The Original Series crossover film Generations, the DS9 pilot "Emissary" opposite star Avery Brooks, who played Commander/Captain Benjamin Sisko; and Voyager star Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain/Admiral Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). Shatner took to social media to honor his Generations co-star, which not only marked the beginning of TNG's cinematic adventures, but also marked his final live-action turn as Kirk for Paramount.

William Shatner Pays Tribute to His Star Trek: Generations Co-Star Patrick Stewart

"What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did," Shatner wrote. "Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed."

Generations was the first film for the TNG cast in which they tried to save the galaxy from Dr. Tolian Soren (Malcolm McDowell), who desperately tried to reach the Nexus. In this realm, time has no meaning and one's fantasies can come true, at any cost, no matter how many lives it costs. In his way are James T. Kirk, who was accidentally thrown into the space ribbon after a rescue mission from the Enterprise-B, and Picard, who's dealing with the loss of his brother and nephew and tries to carry on. When the two captains meet, their mission becomes clear: stop Soren's plans.

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