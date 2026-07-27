Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek: William Shatner No Fan of AI-Slopped TOS Season 4 Pitch

Star Trek legend William Shatner offered a blunt response to a fan who tried pitching an AI-generated fourth season of The Original Series.

Article Summary William Shatner shut down a fan’s AI-made Star Trek: The Original Series season 4 pitch with a blunt “No, we cannot.”

The Star Trek icon has embraced AI before, from StoryFile to the Roddenberry Archive’s Unification short.

Shatner’s response shows where he draws the line on AI in Star Trek, especially for fan-generated new episodes.

With Star Trek TV slowing down, fan films may remain the main outlet as Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy wind down.

William Shatner is one of many actors who've been fascinated by the potential of artificial intelligence, to the point that he volunteered his services to StoryFile for a virtual exhibit where his AI self can answer questions from family and fans who want to know about his life and career. He's also volunteered his likeness for a Star Trek short with the Roddenberry Archive called Unification, which combines physical stand-ins and AI, and saw his Kirk reunited with the late Leonard Nimoy's Spock in a touching tribute between lifelong friends on and off-screen. There is, however, a line the 95-year-old Canadian actor will draw as to where he'll creatively embrace it, which comes from a fan who seemed to joke online about an AI-driven fourth season of Star Trek: The Original Series. The NBC series ran for three seasons from 1966 to 1969, later spawning an animated series, a film franchise, and several spinoffs, including a Paramount+ renaissance that's on pause since there are no new series in active production.

William Shatner's Blunt Response to Fan's Dream of Star Trek: The Original Series Season 4 by AI

The fan wrote online, "With grok we could finally get season 4 of star trek. With season 1 [WilliamShatner]" to which Shatner responded with a screencap of his expression of disgust with the blunt response "🙄No, we cannot." It's no surprise given the giant nothing burger attacks from the MAGA-sphere of the "accuracy" of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's FICTIONAL STORY OF The Odyssey, and its casting choices. Its biggest critic is Twitter shit stain CEO Elon Musk, who swore to use his AI, Grok, to make a "historically accurate" (I.E., all-white and cis) version, which is already getting lambasted from across the entertainment industry.

That's not to say that fans haven't created parodies of existing Star Trek shows, including TOS, but the context remains that way. No one will dare create a new season, since no one else can profit from it, since Paramount owns it. Given the franchise's current trend, with the only thing scheduled for production a proposed cinematic reboot, it won't be long before fan films might be the ONLY creative outlet, with no new TV plans beyond the final two seasons of Strange New Worlds and the second and final season of Starfleet Academy.

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