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Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 Teaser Trailer, Images & More Released

Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi were on hand at Disney's D23 to roll out the first Season 2 teaser trailer.

Article Summary Disney D23 debuted the first Ahsoka Season 2 teaser trailer, with Dave Filoni and Rosario Dawson on hand.

Ahsoka Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 20, 2027, following the D23 poster reveal.

The new Ahsoka story follows Ahsoka and Sabine beyond the known galaxy as they search for a way home.

Grand Admiral Thrawn and his allies threaten the New Republic, raising the stakes for Ahsoka Season 2.

Earlier today, a poster giveaway during Disney's D23 for Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka tipped everyone off that January 20th, 2027, would be the premiere date for the second season. But Filoni, Dawson, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi had a whole lot more to share, including a Season 2 teaser trailer, poster, and image gallery. In addition, we've included images from the big event. The new season is a story set after the fall of the Empire and the rise of the New Republic, in which Ahsoka confronts what it means to be a Jedi while the galaxy faces a formidable opponent in Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Season 2 continues the story of Ahsoka Tano and her extraordinary journey beyond the known galaxy. As Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice, Sabine Wren, travel across a mysterious and perilous world to find their way home, their friends, Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper, must face the powerful Grand Admiral Thrawn and his sinister allies, who seek to plunge the New Republic into war.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Rory McCann, and Hayden Christensen. The directors are Dave Filoni, Jennifer Getzinger, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Anders Engström. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who also serves as an executive producer along with Jon Favreau and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is the co-executive producer, and John Bartnicki and Joan Schneider are the producers.

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