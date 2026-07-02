Posted in: Anime, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars visions

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Official Trailer Released

Premiering on August 5th, here's the trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, released during a screening at Anime Expo 2026.

Article Summary Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi debuted its official trailer during a special Anime Expo 2026 screening.

James Waugh first revealed The Ninth Jedi spinoff at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, targeting Disney+ in 2026.

Kenji Kamiyama returns to continue Kara and Juro’s story, expanding the Star Wars: Visions short into a series.

Anime Expo’s First Look panel screened the opener and featured Kamiyama, Shunsuke Tada, Hitoshi Ito, and Lucasfilm EPs.

It's interesting what a difference a year makes. Last summer, Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 brought some very exciting news for animation fans. Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions EP James Waugh offered a look at what Volume 3 had to offer: nine short films from Kamikaze Douga, Kinema Citrus Co., Production I.G., Studio Trigger, Anima, David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Waugh also announced that Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi was in production and would be available on Disney+ in 2026. Writer and director Kenji Kamiyama took to the stage to thank the audience for their support and enthusiasm for the adventures of Kara and Juro in "The Ninth Jedi" that were continuing in both "Visions" and the upcoming spinoff series. Okay, everybody up to speed? Great! Because that brings us to today, the first day of Anime Expo 2026 (running from July 2nd through the 5th at the Los Angeles Convention Center), the animated series is getting a spotlight session, a trailer, key art posters, a voice cast rundown, and a premiere date: August 5th.

The English dub voice cast includes returning cast members Kimiko Glenn (Lah Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Masi Oka (Ethan), Patrick Seitz (Homen), JP Karliak (Gramps), and Simu Liu (Lah Zhima). Neil Kaplan returns to voice The Narrator. The new English voice talent includes Feodor Chin (Gennoh), Young Mazino (Nawaam), Chase Sui Wonders (Tafflah), and Keone Young (Kwana). The returning original language voice talent includes Chinatsu Akasaki (Lah Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Hinata Tadokoro (Homen), Cho (Gramps), and Shinichiro Miki (Lah Zhima). Akio Otsuka returns to voice The Narrator.

Part of an all-new "Star Wars: Visions Presents" banner, which will be used to tell longer-form Star Wars: Visions stories, the limited series picks up not long after the events of the "Visions" shorts: "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope." In the new series, Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro. Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery as she and Juro's small fellowship of Jedi-in-training embark on a quest to save her father.

Last month, Anime Expo's social media announced that "First Look: Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi" was set for Thursday, July 2nd, in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom (from 6:00 pm – 7:20 pm). Here's a look at the official overview released for the Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi spotlight – which included a special screening of the series opener (with English subtitles) and a chance to hear from the creative team behind the animated spinoff:

First Look: Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi: Join Production I.G and Lucasfilm for a screening of the first episode of Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, a new, animated limited series coming this summer to Disney+, and hear about the creative process from Supervising Director Kenji Kamiyama, Director Shunsuke Tada, Producer Hitoshi Ito, and Lucasfilm Executive Producers Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes. The episode will be screened in Japanese, with English subtitles. Panel Room: JW Diamond / START: 6:00 PM / END: 7:20 PM

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