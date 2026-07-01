Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Teaser: Trailer Thursday

Lucasfilm and Disney+ dropped an announcement teaser for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, with a trailer set for this Thursday.

Article Summary Lucasfilm and Disney+ released a Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi teaser, with the full trailer arriving Thursday.

The Ninth Jedi expands the story of Kara and Juro, first introduced in Star Wars: Visions, under Kenji Kamiyama.

Anime Expo 2026 will spotlight Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi on July 2 with a first-episode screening.

The Anime Expo panel features Kenji Kamiyama, Shunsuke Tada, Hitoshi Ito, and Lucasfilm EPs Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.

It was back during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 when Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions EP James Waugh offered a look at what Volume 3 had to offer: nine short films from Kamikaze Douga, Kinema Citrus Co., Production I.G., Studio Trigger, Anima, David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio. But that was far from all that was announced, with Waugh sharing that Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi would be available on Disney+ in 2026. Writer and director Kenji Kamiyama took to the stage to thank the audience for their support and enthusiasm for the adventures of Kara and Juro in "The Ninth Jedi" that were continuing in both "Visions" and the upcoming spinoff series. That brought us to June 2026, with the news dropping that Anime Expo 2026 (running from July 2nd through the 5th at the Los Angeles Convention Center) would spotlight the animated series on July 2nd. Now, thanks to an announcement teaser released on Wednesday, we also know that an official trailer will be released on Thursday.

With a whole lot more expected to be revealed on Thursday, here's a look at the trailer announcement for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi that was released on Wednesday:

Earlier this month, Anime Expo's social media announced that "First Look: Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi" is set for Thursday, July 2nd, in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom (from 6:00 pm – 7:20 pm). With the event set to hit in a little more than a month, here's a look at the official overview that was released for the Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi spotlight – which includes a special screening of the series opener (with English subtitles) and a chance to hear from the creative team behind the animated spinoff.

Join Production I.G and Lucasfilm for a special screening of the first episode of "Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi," a brand-new, animated limited series arriving this summer on Disney+! Hear directly from the creative team about the making of the series during a special panel featuring Supervising Director Kenji Kamiyama, Director Shunsuke Tada, Producer Hitoshi Ito, and Lucasfilm Executive Producers Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes. The episode will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

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