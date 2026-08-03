Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Unleashes Final Trailers

Debuting on August 5th, Disney+ dropped two versions of the final trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi - here's a look!

Article Summary Disney+ has released two final trailers for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi ahead of its August 5 debut.

The new footage offers the clearest look yet at Kenji Kamiyama’s animated Star Wars: Visions expansion on Disney+.

The Ninth Jedi returns more than a year after its Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 announcement with a major update.

Following the Anime Expo 2026 reveal, these final Star Wars: Visions trailers spotlight the series’ next big push.

A little more than a year after Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 brought the news that Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi was in production, we're getting our best look yet at what writer and director Kenji Kamiyama and the team have in store. With the animated series set to hit the streamer on August 5th, Disney+ followed up on last month's big Anime Expo 2026 reveal (trailer, key art posters, voice cast rundown, and more) with two versions of the final official trailer – both of which are waiting for you above.

The English dub voice cast includes returning cast members Kimiko Glenn (Lah Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Masi Oka (Ethan), Patrick Seitz (Homen), JP Karliak (Gramps), and Simu Liu (Lah Zhima). Neil Kaplan returns to voice The Narrator. The new English voice talent includes Feodor Chin (Gennoh), Young Mazino (Nawaam), Chase Sui Wonders (Tafflah), and Keone Young (Kwana). The returning original language voice talent includes Chinatsu Akasaki (Lah Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Hinata Tadokoro (Homen), Cho (Gramps), and Shinichiro Miki (Lah Zhima). Akio Otsuka returns to voice The Narrator.

Part of an all-new "Star Wars: Visions Presents" banner, which will be used to tell longer-form Star Wars: Visions stories, the limited series picks up not long after the events of the "Visions" shorts: "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope." In the new series, Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro. Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery as she and Juro's small fellowship of Jedi-in-training embark on a quest to save her father.

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