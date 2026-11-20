Posted in: Star Wars, TV | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Holiday Special

Star Wars: William Shatner All In on Bea Arthur for Disney Princess

William Shatner thinks the late Bea Arthur has long been overdue to be made a Disney princess, given her role in the Star Wars Holiday Special.

William Shatner thinks Bea Arthur's ascension to Disney Princessdom has been long overdue since the Mouse purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, and we're coming up on the 48th anniversary of the Star Wars: Holiday Special (1978). While it's been maligned by the greater whole of pop culture, including creator George Lucas, who's disowned it, keeping it out of re-airings despite how it has remained a cult favorite for the die-hard fans. Even Disney+, which has created a new Star Wars Holiday Special through its partnership with LEGO, won't release it to the public. The famed Star Trek legend took to social media to demand Disney give the comedienne and Golden Girls icon her due.

Star Trek's William Shatner Demands Disney Make Bea Arthur an Honorary Disney Princess Due to Her Work on the Star Wars: Holiday Special

"I am saddened that @disney dropped the ball today. Today marks the 48th anniversary of #BeaArthur becoming a #DisneyPrincess for her extraordinary acting performance in the @starwars Holiday Special. Had she been Starfleet, we would never forget such heroism! The bravery it took to risk her career in what could only have been George Lucas's attempt to break into the television market dominated by @startrek ! And yet, here I am, apparently the only one celebrating Bea's valor. She deserves to be made an OFFICIAL Disney Princess immediately! 👑"

Arthur, who passed in 2009, had a storied career spanning six decades, making her debut in 1951's Once Upon a Tune. Throughout her prolific career on TV, she had memorable runs in All in the Family and Maude, playing the title character for 143 episodes from 1971 to 1978, and as Dorothy Zbornak on The Golden Girls for 180 episodes from 1985 to 1992. Both iconic roles won her Emmys. What's also impressive is that she has been nominated 11 times for the award, with her final nomination in 2000 as a guest actress on Fox's Malcolm in the Middle.

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