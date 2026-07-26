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Starfleet Academy Season 2 Adds Ruaridh Aldington as Latest Recruit

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy announced Ruaridh Aldington (Drained, Dirty Boy) as part of the second season cast at San Diego Comic Con.

Article Summary Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 adds Ruaridh Aldington as Keats, a mysterious young alien tied to danger.

Keats enters Starfleet Academy after cadets bring him back from an away mission and learn he is a wanted man.

The Starfleet Academy casting news was revealed by Karin Diané during the Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

With Season 2 set for 2027, Starfleet Academy expands its ensemble as Paramount+ prepares the series’ final run.

Starfleet Academy is adding one more to its final class with Ruaridh Aldington, who will be playing Keats, a young alien the cadets encounter on an away mission who possesses a mysterious backstory. When the cadets make the risky decision to bring him back to Starfleet Academy, they realize he's a wanted man, and his life is in danger. Karin Diané, who plays the Klingon cadet Jay-Den Kraag, made the announcement during the Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday. Aldington will be part of the main cast alongside Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Robert Picardo, and Zoë Steiner.

Starfleet Academy Expands Its Class to Include Ruaridh Aldington as Keats to Its Cast

Aldington has been on the rise with emerging performances starring in the indie vampire thriller Drained (2024) and mystery thriller Dirty Boy (2024). Season one followed Hunter's Nahla Ake, who's captain of the U. S. S. Athena, who's also been presented by Fleet Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr) to come back to Starfleet and act as chancellor for the latest class of promising students, including Caleb Mir (Rosta), a prodigy who's been trying to find his mother; Series Acclimation Mil or SAM (Brooks), a Kasqian, a photonic being who tries to acclimate herself to human life despite her lack of experience; Darem Reymi (Brooks), a Khionian, whose species is able adapt to extreme environments to a point who has leadership aspirations; Genesis Lythe (Shepard), the daughter of a Starfleet admiral who's also as ambitious in her career with a chip on her shoulder to prove herself; and Tarima Sadal (Steiner), a Betazed who originally is assigned to the militaristic-focused War College before transferring to the Academy side.

In addition to Fehr, who reprises his Discovery role as Vance, other series alum include Tig Notaro and Mary Wiseman, who reprise their respective roles as Cmdr. Jett Reno and Lt. Sylvia Tilly. Picardo reprises his role as The Doctor from Voyager, now 900 years older in the 32nd century, in his second return in the Paramount+ era since he did the same for the animated series Prodigy season two. Paul Giamatti played the season's villain, the Klingon-Tellarite Nus Braga. Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as showrunners and executive producers. Also joining them as EPs are creator Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. With seasons one and two filmed back-to-back, Paramount announced the series' cancellation. Season two is expected to air in 2027. Stick to Bleeding Cool for more coverage on SDCC.

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