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Starfleet Academy Season 2 Set for March 2027; Nighy, DeWitt Cast

Premiering March 2027, here's a new look at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2, with Bill Nighy and Rosemary DeWitt set to guest-star.

Article Summary Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ in March 2027 as the USS Athena journey continues.

Bill Nighy joins Starfleet Academy as Nahla Ake’s estranged father, while Rosemary DeWitt plays Betazed’s First Lady.

Season 2 sends the cadets into year two with rivalries, romance, diplomacy, and a fierce schoolwide tournament.

Caleb’s search for Anisha and fallout from Season 1 deepen as Starfleet Academy faces dangers beyond the classroom.

Starfleet Academy is about the embarkation of its all-too-brief journey aboard the U.S.S. Athena, as Paramount+ has set a premiere date for its second and final season. The first 32nd-century-set spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery is focused on the famed institution that had to rebuild from the ground up as the Federation recovered from the cataclysmic event known as The Burn in season four of Discovery. At New York Comic Con, Collider's Perri Nemiroff hosted the series portion of the Star Trek 60 panel with showrunners/executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau along with stars Holly Hunter (Chancellor / Captain Nahla Ake), Sandro Rosta (Caleb Mir), Bella Shepard (Genesis Lythe), Karim Diané (Jay-Den Kraag), and Robert Picardo (The Doctor) that featured some new surprises.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Delivers a First Look at Season 2 and Guest Stars Bill Nighy and Rosemary DeWitt

New additions to the series are Bill Nighy (Living, About Time) and Rosemary DeWitt (Untamed, The Staircase). Nighy will play Nahla's estranged father, Nyk Ake, and DeWitt will play Tamira's (Zoë Steiner) mother, Laytha Sadal, the First Lady of Betazed. Season two of 'Starfleet Academy' follows our cadets into their second year aboard the USS Athena. There, their ideals of leadership, friendship, romance, and morality are put to the test as they navigate budding rivalries, shaky diplomatic negotiations, a fiercely competitive schoolwide tournament, and the arrival of a mysterious new cadet whose existence raises questions that could have consequences far beyond the classroom.

During the events of season 1, Ake was trying to help Caleb locate Anisha Mir (Tatiana Maslany) after mother and son were separated during more trying times, and Ake had to act with a heavy hand due to the crimes Anisha was complicit in that resulted in the death of a Federation officer. While Caleb's trust in the Federation was already shaky to begin with, he reluctantly agreed to Ake's proposition to help him learn the ways of Starfleet as they tried to locate his elusive mother. Unfortunately, their paths converge with Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti), the Klingon-Tellarite Venari Ral pirate, who has a past with both Ake and the Mirs, trying to run his criminal empire and eliminate the Federation that stands in his way.

Starfleet Academy, which also stars Kerric Brooks, George Hawkins, Gina Yashere, Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Brit Marling, Ruaridh Aldington, and Stephen Colbert, premieres on Paramount+ in March 2027.

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