Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Starfleet Academy: Shepard, Rosta & Diané on S02 Guest Stars, Finale

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Bella Shepard, Sandro Rosta, and Karim Diané on what's ahead for season 2, from guest stars to the finale.

Article Summary Starfleet Academy stars Bella Shepard, Sandro Rosta, and Karim Diané tease season 2 and how the series finale lands.

Shepard hints Starfleet Academy ends with a mix of cliffhangers and closure as the cadets face an uncertain future.

Season 2 guest stars Bill Nighy and Rosemarie DeWitt shake up Starfleet Academy through family ties and old history.

Rosta previews Tamira and Caleb’s evolving romance as Starfleet Academy explores empathy, tension, and personal stakes.

To say, "You have to make do with what you got," would be an understatement, especially when facing the grim reality of the cast of Starfleet Academy as they're making the rounds talking about the second and final season, with its potential as the latest Star Trek series completely hamstrung without the benefit of waiting to hear from Paramount if it was ever worthy of a third season. While it's too early to say if cadets Genesis Lythe, Caleb Mir, and Jay-Den Kraag have a future beyond the series, stars Bella Shepard, Sandro Rosta, and Karim Diané spoke to TV Insider at New York Comic Con about what little they can offer on the upcoming final season, what's new with the cadets, and the announced guest stars, with a preview of how the series will end.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Stars Bella Shepard, Sandro Rosta, and Karim Diané Tease What's Ahead in Season 2

As far as where the 32nd-century cadet class of Starfleet Academy will be by the time we say goodbye, "It's complicated," Shepard revealed. "We end off, I guess, sort of with cliffhangers, but also things get wrapped up in a bow a little bit." The announced guest stars include Bill Nighy, who plays Nyk Ake, the estranged father of Captain and SFC Chancellor, Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter), and Rosemarie DeWitt as Laytha Sadal, the First Lady of Betazed, and mother of Tamira Sadal (Zoë Steiner). Rosta spoke about how Laytha will factor into Tamira and Caleb's relationship and how it will evolve in season two, "She's so intuitively empathetic and just very down to earth and makes me feel uncomfortable in a really good way as an actor," he said. "She just sees through you. And she was playing a character that does do that, so it made a lot of sense." Tamira and Caleb fell in love when he was initially registered with SFA while Tamira was at the War College before she eventually joined him at SFA as a transfer.

As far as how father meddles in his daughter's life, "I think it's really jarring, at least for Genesis, because we see Nahla kind of turned upside down, being thrown back into, I guess, her old life," Shepard teases. "And with the Lanthanites being thousands of years old, it's a little bit like you can tell there's a lot of history with her whole family." For more, you can check out the complete interview here. Starfleet Academy, which also stars Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Oded Fehr, Gina Yashere, Brit Marling, Stephen Colbert, Robert Picardo, and Tig Notaro, premieres in March 2027 on Paramount+.

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