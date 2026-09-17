Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stargate

Stargate: MGM "Excited" for Reboot; Amazon? Not So Much: Wright

Stargate's Brad Wright shared some thoughts on Amazon's canceled reboot, which would've continued the series with new and legacy characters.

Article Summary Brad Wright says MGM was excited about his Stargate reboot pilot, but he believes Amazon ultimately passed on it.

Wright’s Stargate plan would have united new and legacy characters against a brand-new enemy after Continuum.

Martin Gero’s Stargate reboot reportedly got close to filming before Prime Video canceled it for a new direction.

Fan backlash continues as Michael Shanks backs Save Stargate and Wright says the franchise team truly tried.

For all intents and purposes, the Stargate reboot was about ready to go, thanks to creatives like Martin Gero, who was going to be the showrunner, and SG-1 creator Brad Wright. When the project was initially announced in November 2025, Gero said the development would take two years before we'd see it come to fruition. Sadly, Prime Video canceled the reboot in June, opting to go in a different creative direction before filming was set to begin. Naturally, there has been an uproar from the Stargate community and alumni alike, one of the loudest coming from SG-1 star Michael Shanks, who played the archaeologist Daniel Jackson, PhD, and also appeared in both 2008 TV films Continuum and The Ark of Truth, as well as the spinoffs Atlantis and Universe. To keep the Save Stargate campaign alive, he's hosting a rewatch podcast called A Full Circle alongside co-host David Read of Dial the Gate. Wright responded to a passionate fan who tagged Amazon MGM Studios to save the franchise, offering insight into where it might have gone wrong creatively.

Stargate SG-1 Creator Brad Wright Provides Insight on What Reboot Would Have Been About

The fan, who goes by the handle Kirstylgreen12, wrote, "An open message to [AmazonMGMStudio]. We want Stargate back. But more importantly, we want you to understand why we want it back." Wright responded, "MGM asked me to do exactly what you're describing after I finished 'Travelers,' just before the pandemic. New and legacy characters working together, facing an entirely new enemy, several years after the events of Continuum (in which I included a hint of the setting). I wrote a pilot I was proud of, and MGM seemed excited, but obviously the timing could not have been worse. I can only presume Amazon didn't like it. I was 100 percent behind Martin and his team, but that was even more heartbreaking because they got so close. In other words, we tried. Martin will go on to make something amazing. I may even have another show in me. But I have moved on."

The original Stargate SG-1 starred Richard Dean Anderson and Shanks as Jack and Daniel, the primary characters of the 1994 Roland Emmerich film, co-written by Dean Devlin, which served as a TV adaptation and sequel for Showtime before it was moved to SYFY. Anderson took over Kurt Russell's role as Jack O'Neill (with a spelling change from the film's O'Neil, noted in a fourth-wall break in the series) and slightly altered it to make him less brooding. As Shanks took over the James Spader role from the film, Wright and co-creator Jonathan Glassner introduced two characters original to SG-1: Amanda Tapping's Major Samantha Carter and Christopher Judge's Teal'c, a proud Jaffa warrior who is trying to free his people from being enslaved by the Goa'uld, the primary villains of the film and most of SG-1. The series ran from 2002 to 2007, Atlantis ran on SYFY from 2004 to 2009, and SGU also ran on SYFY from 2009 to 2011.

MGM asked me to do exactly what you're describing after I finished Travelers, just before the pandemic. New and legacy characters working together, facing an entirely new enemy, several years after the events of Continuum. (in which I included a hint of the setting) I wrote a… https://t.co/KUYYeXg63R — Brad Wright 🇨🇦 (@bradtravelers) September 16, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!