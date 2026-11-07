Posted in: Amazon Studios, MGM Television, TV | Tagged: stargate

Stargate Podcast Hosts on Sci-Fi's Future, Fans, Inspiration & More

A Full Circle hosts Michael Shanks and David Reed discussed how fans drive the Stargate franchise, the current state of sci-fi, and much more.

Article Summary Michael Shanks and David Reed say Stargate fans can keep the franchise alive as studios hesitate on new sci-fi.

The A Full Circle podcast aims to revisit Stargate SG-1 deeply, with possible expansions into Atlantis and Universe.

Shanks discusses AI, VFX, and why Stargate proves science fiction still has huge storytelling potential today.

Both hosts explain how A Full Circle differs from rewatch podcasts by mixing insider stories, analysis, and fan focus.

If there's anything A Full Circle hosts Michael Shanks and David Reed are trying to tap into these days, it's the legions of Stargate fans looking for prominent voices to speak up on their behalf in an already crowded science fiction community. The rewatch podcast seeks not only to revisit all 10 seasons of the original Showtime and Syfy series Stargate SG-1, but, interest permitting, they're going to look into expanding to the spinoffs Atlantis and Universe, on top of already keeping the finger on the franchise's pulse as a bullhorn not only for frustrated fans disappointed in Amazon MGM's cancellation of the Martin Gero-proposed reboot series that would have also seen Shanks reprise his role as Dr. Daniel Jackson, but also to tap into favorite moments of Stargate Command. In part three of our interview, Shanks and Reed spoke to Bleeding Cool about the possibilities current VFX can do for the modern sci-fi show, the state of the industry, how fans may drive the creativity if studios won't, how A Full Circle differs from other rewatch podcasts, and looking back at The Companion AI-table read and SG-1 reunion.

A Full Circle Podcast Hosts Michael Shanks and David Reed on How Stargate Can Move Forward Through Its Fans, and More

Bleeding Cool: Where do you see just as far as sci-fi trends are going nowadays, seeing what happened with 'Stargate,' the pause in 'Star Trek' production, while also seeing shows like Dean Devlin's 'The Ark', which reminds me a lot of 'Stargate Universe,' what do you feel the state of sci-fi is now as a whole in addition to what we're seeing with 'Stargate?'

Shanks: The issue that I see right now is that seemingly a lot of; to be 100 percent honest with you, the business itself is a big question mark at this moment. From every creative, writer, actor, and director, we're all wondering where this thing is headed, because technology is outpacing our ability to keep up with it to a certain extent of the unions trying to deal with AI, for example, is a huge part of that. Of course, everybody is looking at that as both a threat and a gift depending on who you talk to. For things like science fiction to create the possibility of creating things for a lower budget with AI creating the backdrop in the world is a lot easier than all the CGI used to be able to do.

I think the possibilities are certainly increasing for those who want to put it on, but also people are questioning the technology, whether it's ethical or not, whether people are going to be entirely "non-human" [laughs], for lack of a better term, which sci-fi oftentimes falls into that category where there's a lot of non-human elements, alien worlds, alien species, whatever. When you listen to the din right now, studios don't seem to think that sci-fi is something that's going anywhere, which is nuts, so I don't know. Again, I just don't where it's going.

I know where the Stargate show was going to be head, which is just simply whatever the technology is, whatever ability that that CGI, artificial intelligence, and the effects that we're capable of now are far superior than when we (originally) made this (SG-1) show and what is strange about the old Stargate show (is that) it still holds up which is rare that the effects kind of still hold up so the idea of what we could do is so much bigger, but from what I understand, studios aren't necessarily investing as much in sci-fi, because they don't think it's necessarily the best property, which is crazy pants, because science fiction has always been one of the largest draws in storytelling. You can take relevant circumstance and turn it into a "What if" for the future or the present. I think the opportunities are endless and seemingly, at the same time, shrinking, which is weird.

Reed: I'll tell you what, Tom, if the studios don't make it, the fans will. The fans will get the accolades for it. I was just sent a video last night of 'The Career of William Riker' that was made with AI, and it showed him from 'Star Trek: Picard' where he's old, with Deanna (Troi) is going through his briefcase of things. The number of Easter eggs in this six-minute video, like 200 Easter eggs. It had him with Paul Rice, whom he's seen in (TNG's) 'Arsenal of Freedom' in season one. You see them young, going through the Academy together. Jeri Taylor wrote two books. She's the co-creator of 'Star Trek: Voyager' in 'Mosaic,' the first one about Kathryn Janeway. It briefly mentions that she met Riker in the Academy, and they crossed paths a couple of times. It's in this film, and they are the correct age, and they are perfect; they look perfect. That's just two of the 200 Easter eggs. If studios do not make these things, the fans will, and we're at a level of quality now with the fans. The studios have better look out, because a lot of fans may be rage-watching these things, but they are watching them. If that's Anakin and Vader music video that had Natalie Portman in it as well is any indication, those numbers are there, and those are the things that get the ad revenue.

One more point I want to make is that when I talked to Dean about this, he said that a lot fewer shows are being greenlit now, and there are a lot fewer studios around because of these mega mergers. Obviously, you got that Skydance one going on as well. It's scary how we got a lot going on with a lot fewer ideas in general getting funneled through. The future certainly looks uncertain, and I think the fan route is definitely possible, because multiple franchises have tons of fan works out there percolating out there, and they might be key to the future

Shanks: Listen, isn't the future supposed to be that we're all the industry is operated under the ('Alien' franchise's) Weyland Corporation? Isn't that the whole idea…

Reed: It eventually gets bought out by Walmart.

Shanks: The Walmart Corporation, we were that close.

Reed: Right? Tom, do you have a question about the podcast?

Since the inception, with it stemming from the cancellation of the Stargate reboot, what are the long-term goals as far as where you want guys to go compared to rewatch podcasts?

Shanks: For me, the long-term goal here was…there wasn't really a long- term goal, I'll say that that much. The idea came was born out of sort of the emergence of people that I knew that were doing rewatch podcasts, Katie Sackhoff for example, Michael Rosenbaum for 'Talkville,' and I started to think, watching that get legs, and go on that I started to think to myself is like would I be able to talk about the show in that kind of way? Would I want to? So, it was a lingering question that I was still having, and then the new Stargate opportunity came about for my character to continue with the new show with Martin Gero.

Suddenly, it was sort of solidifying it, because I got this wave of nostalgia rushing back since you had this idea that we were proceeding into the future. It was cool to talk about the past, because it was how to bridge those two worlds. I started to think, "Well, you maybe in between seasons or something like that, I'd start this up," and then, of course, the show went away, and I still had that idea lurking. I saw the fan response, unhappiness, anger, and whatever that was happening in the Stargate fan community that had been so loyal to myself and the franchise overall that torch burning for the franchise.

I want to give these people something back, and that was where it solidified the need to do this, and I need to do it soon, because we were supposed to be shooting the show, and there needs to be some content out there. Stargate fans deserve something like this that is you know a little bit closer to the to the chest that other fan podcasts regarding like a retrospective on the show thing that would tell some stories that haven't been told before, and talk to some people about some things that hadn't been discussed, and really dig into it a lot more. That was this short-term goal; the long-term goal is just to give them that content.

There's no other than making sure that we keep banging the drum so that Amazon MGM knows that this franchise and its fans are alive well, and out there. I can't think of any other greater goals than that. It's a pod and we're two guys sitting in rooms just talking so you know there's only so much creativity [laughs] we can offer but we want to make sure that the fans are serviced and that they have a place to go to both seek comfort, refuge and a happy place. They're going to their happy place for an hour or so every time we get on the air.

Reed: I appreciate that ours is a hybrid where you have an actor, and a lot of these programs of these actors have never seen their show before. If you're not rewatching it, which a lot of them are, but a lot of them aren't. It's like, "How are you going to provide value to a fan who's watching it?" If you only know the context from when you did it, if you're…and Michael and I know the show. I think that moment for moment, beat for beat, there's a greater value for people who love the show, because they're not only going to get new stories, but they're going to get stories in relation to the show and not just talk around it for 45 minutes, like at a panel at a convention.

This just popped into my head; I was wondering. Michael, you did this stuff for The Companion as well, and I was just wondering about just, like, if we're going to see some similar type projects in the future, or maybe also expanding into the podcast here with the stories that you guys were talking about before, the new stories.

Reed: I think that everything's open.

Shanks: Yeah, I mean, absolutely. I think the AI reading that we did with The Companion was interesting, both to see what AI was capable of in terms of putting Stargate scripts in a blender and seeing what spat out and having them read. It was an interesting project for sure. You know, we don't want to get too deep into the weeds in terms of copyright violation, but we're open to all forms of entertainment creativity reunion whatever that that we are legally allowed to do, but again, we must honor the legal commitment of course. We must make sure to honor whatever our guests are available and willing to do would be part of, but in terms of where this is all leading, I don't know, but we're open to it, because we just started and it's fun. I just want to carry on whatever it takes and continue having fun with this because it's been a hoot so far.

For more, you can check out A Full Circle Podcast on YouTube and new episodes here, including Stargate SG-1 creator Jonathan Glassner, with upcoming episodes for Wright, Peter Williams (Apophis), and Teryl Rothery (Dr. Janet Fraiser).

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