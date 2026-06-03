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Stargate, The Vampire Lestat, 60 Minutes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: 60 Minutes, The Vampire Lestat, Stargate, The Pitt, WHCD, The Boys, Life is Strange, Tomb Raider, and more!

Article Summary Stargate leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch as Mallozzi and Wright react to cancellation news and praise Martin Gero’s vision.

Get the latest on The Vampire Lestat concert highlights, 60 Minutes drama involving Scott Pelley, and The Pitt season 3 prep.

Dive into more TV updates with American Horror Story 13, The Boys universe, Life is Strange casting, and Tomb Raider season 2.

Also on the radar: NBC cancels The Hunting Party, WHCD scheduling news drops, and Silo season 3 gets a fresh trailer.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 60 Minutes/Scott Pelley, The Vampire Lestat, Stargate, The Hunting Party, American Horror Story, The Pitt, WHCD, Heated Rivalry, The Boys, Life is Strange, Tomb Raider, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Silo, Disney/July 4th, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026:

60 Minutes: Scott Pelley Fired for Speaking Out Against CBS News Moves

The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – Check Out Some Concert Highlights

Stargate: Mallozzi & Wright on Cancellation News, Praise Gero's Vision

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Set for Anime Expo 2026

The Hunting Party Shut Down by NBC, Canceled After 2 Seasons

American Horror Story 13: Paul Anthony Kelly Offers Filming Update

Stargate Closed: Amazon Not Moving Forward with Martin Gero Series

The Pitt: Patrick Ball Offers Some Insight Into His Season 3 Prep

Trump Attending White House Correspondents' Dinner, Confirms Location

Heated Rivalry Season 1 Hits Digital Today, 4K Blu-ray In April 2027

The Boys Universe Post-Finale: Vought's PR Campaign Is Rolling On

White House Correspondents' Dinner Rescheduled for July 24th: Details

WWE Raw Review: Acknowledgment Day After the Clash in Italy

Life is Strange Casts Barratt, Carey, McGregor, Rakotohavana & Isaac

Tomb Raider: Sophie Turner Teases Season 2, Lara Croft's "Toxic" Side

Scooby-Doo: Linda Cardellini Congratulates "Origins" Actress Fortson

Silo S03 Trailer: Apple TV Previews Rebecca Ferguson-Starring Series

Disney Celebrates America Rolls Out Its 24-Hour July 4th Party Plans

Doctor Who Watch Begins, Wil Wheaton & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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