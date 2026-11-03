Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stargate

Stargate Writer Dean Devlin to Angry Fans: "Give [Amazon] a Breath"

Stargate writer Dean Devlin on Amazon's cancellation of Martin Gero's reboot and why angry fans should take a minute to "give ’em a breath."

Article Summary Dean Devlin says angry Stargate fans should “give Amazon a breath” after Martin Gero’s reboot was cancelled.

Devlin reveals the Stargate reboot was near production before new Amazon MGM executives shut it down.

According to Devlin, Amazon wants a Stargate series that welcomes newcomers while still satisfying longtime fans.

Devlin warns nonstop backlash could hurt Stargate’s future, even as Amazon remains interested in reviving it.

Make no mistake, if it weren't for writer Dean Devlin and writer-director Roland Emmerich, there would be no Stargate and the TV franchise that spawned from it, starting with SG-1. He's also been fortunate to build his own production company in Electric Entertainment, to expand on his own franchises of shows from The Librarian, Leverage, and The Ark, and their respective spinoffs. Martin Gero was going to rebuild Stargate into a modernized reboot with original series creatives from Jonathan Glassner, Brad Wright, and Devlin attached as executive producers, marking a true collaboration from the film and TV sides of the franchise, which was initially greenlit by Amazon MGM Studios before its ultimate cancellation in June. Since then, the Stargate community, from franchise alumni to fans alike, has shared their mutual disappointment under the current regime. SG-1 star Michael Shanks and Dial the Gate's David Read formed a Stargate rewatch podcast called A Full Circle, which will remain an active voice as Amazon MGM figures out what to do beyond its initial announcement that its next series will be developed by WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer. Devlin, who co-wrote the 1994 film with Emmerich, appeared at the 2026 Comic-Con in Málaga, Spain, and spoke with Fuera De Series (via Gateworld) about the fan reaction, urging them to slow down to avoid alienating the franchise keepers.

Stargate Writer Dean Devlin on Tempering Negative Fan Reaction to Reboot Cancellation

"Martin Gero had developed a series, and everyone was very, very excited about it," Devlin recalled on what happened. "And it was very close to shooting. I mean, they were already building sets. And I think the cast had been hired. They were very close to production. And the executives who had green-lit the show left. And then a bunch of new executives (who had been at Netflix) came in. And the new executives looked at the show and said, 'I don't think that's the right version for us to do right now.' Their opinion was: this was only going to resonate — in their mind — to people who were deeply, deeply inside the lore of Stargate. And they wanted to do something, really, that if you've never ever heard of Stargate you could enjoy it, and if you were a fan [you could] also enjoy it. And they didn't feel that that [Gero's] version did that. That was their feeling. So, they cancelled it."

As far as the #SaveStargate movement, "The fans were furious," Devlin observed, "and they still are. But I think the fans aren't doing themselves a favor by yelling at Amazon, because Amazon would still like to do a show. But right now they're going, 'Uhh, maybe it's not worth it. If the fans are just going to attack us endlessly, maybe it's not worth it.' So I'd like to say to everyone: just calm down, give 'em a breath. And we want a Stargate show. The world needs more Stargate! So let's not bite the hand that feeds us." For more on how a potential film franchise ended up a TV one, and more, you can check out the entire article. You can also check out our interview with Devlin about how TV isn't what it used to be, with fewer shows and fewer studios approving new ones.

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