Posted in: NBA, Sports, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Lakers, opinion, stephen a. smith

Stephen A. Smith: Lakers Can't Win Championship with "3 White Dudes"

Sports talking head Stephen A. Smith had an interesting take on why the Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble next season: too many white guys.

Article Summary Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers can’t win a championship with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler leading.

His viral take argues the Lakers’ top three being white is a major problem, sparking debate over race and roster building.

Beyond the controversy, Smith says the Lakers’ real issues are weak defense and a roster not built to scare West rivals.

Smith projects the Lakers as only an eighth-seed playoff team, well behind OKC, Denver, Minnesota, Houston, and San Antonio.

Even with a whole lot of NBA wheeling & dealing going on this week, the biggest news is that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways heading into James's 24th season. That's left a whole lot of folk debating whether the move could be a good thing for the Lakers moving forward. Along with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers are also bringing aboard the Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler. When he's not busy trying to convince us that he could/should run for President of the United States (he can't/he shouldn't), sports talking head Stephen A. Smith is making sure his name stays in the headlines – even if it means him trying to make the case that a team's successes or failures are based on the skin color of the team's main players.

"Where the hell the Los Angeles Lakers think they're going with a bunch of white dudes? Your three top players are white dudes? Really? This ain't golf! This ain't baseball! Hell, it ain't even soccer! What do y'all think this is? This is basketball!" Smith argued at one point during his show (which he proudly promoted on social media). "In NBA history, when have you seen your three most prominent players on a basketball team all be white, and that takes you to the promised land? Somebody got to say it, so I'm saying it! This is basketball. I'm not complaining. I'm simply making the point. The Los Angeles Lakers, you ain't going anywhere being led by three white dudes in today's generation of basketball!"

Here's a look at Smith's comments, followed by the complete episode and some of his other comments regarding the Lakers' chances next season:

3 WHITE DUDES?! The Lakers Really Think THIS Can Win a Championship? 👇 Watch the full episode. Link in the comments. pic.twitter.com/jTQ2vrDV7C — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 1, 2026

"Look, Luka is a bad brother. Bad as in good. He is special offensively. He is nothing to write home about defensively. Neither is Austin Reaves. And the combination of those two being the cornerstones of the franchise? Ladies and gentlemen, I got news for you. They're not scaring anybody right now," Smith also noted, hitting on much more important issues than skin color. "If I had to look at the Lakers as presently constructed, they're a playoff team as an eighth seed. You ain't coming for OKC or San Antonio or Houston or Denver or Minnesota. You're not coming before any of those teams," Smith continued, taking the conversation in the direction it should have been going in the first place. "And then, when you take into account some other teams in the West, the Phoenix Suns of the world, I'm not going to ignore them. Utah's on the come up. Darren Peterson is believed to be somebody that's going to be special. We'll see."

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