Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Steven Universe

Steven Universe Voice Actress Zyri Comes Out as Transgender

Actress Zyri, who voiced the title character in Steven Universe, has come out as transgender in a heartfelt social media post on Wednesday.

Article Summary Steven Universe voice actress Zyri came out as transgender in a heartfelt Instagram post and linked fans to her Substack.

Zyri said embracing her trans identity was a key step toward becoming whole after years of dysphoria and fear.

In her letter, Zyri reflected on turning 28, surviving past 27, and finding a future she can finally picture.

The Steven Universe star also said she has been married for a year and is cautiously looking to return to acting.

On Wednesday, Zyri, who voiced the title character in the hit animated series Steven Universe and appeared in series such as The Goldbergs, Hannah Montana, iCarly, and Fresh Off the Boat, took to social media to announce they were trans. In a follow-up Substack post, Zyri addresses her struggles with gender identity and the journey that she has been on to reach this point, sharing that she's been married for a year and looking to return to acting. "hey stranger, been a while. i wrote you a letter if you want to read it. it's in my bio, but it's really long so, tl;dr…i'm alive, i'm "back", and i'm t-r-a-n-s. surpriiiiiiiiiise," Zri wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that included an image gallery. In the Instagram account's bio was a link to Zyri's Substack ZYRi! ("A Letter"), which gave the voice actor an opportunity to open up to her fans.

"Coming to terms with my dysphoria and my transness was only a small piece of my journey towards being a whole, authentic person, but it was notable as the first thing that truly felt like mine in my entire life. That's also why for a time I was so terrified of being outed: I didn't want to lose my newfound light the way I'd lost control of my name, my childhood, and my entire identity to the brand I was molded into by others. I know now that I really had nothing to fear there – the only thing that defines me is me — but I've had to continuously unlearn being afraid of losing all of myself again. That's probably something I'll have to remind myself of for the rest of my life, but at least now, for the very first time, I can envision the rest of my life," Zyri wrote. "I celebrated my twenty-eighth birthday just over a year ago now, and the symbolic nature of that number shouldn't be lost on anyone who grew up like I did. What twenty-one year old me would've cynically viewed as being past my cosmically-assigned expiration date, is now something that truly feels worth celebrating. To any of you poor souls who had to suffer my angst-riddled but still disconcertingly genuine former aspirations to wrap my life up at twenty-seven, I'm terribly sorry, and am also happy to report that I didn't even come close to sticking the landing."

"As for the future, my hope is that not too much changes in my daily life going forward," Zyri continued. "I do genuinely love and miss performing and creating, though it's only very recently that I've felt well enough to wade back into it. I recognize that my job often requires some degree of public visibility, but for the foreseeable future I intend to only engage in that when it's necessary, rather than proactively. I do place an extremely high value on privacy these days, and while there will always be some blurring of the lines between personal and professional life, I'm very happy to have actually separated the two for the first time and I don't wish to give that up again. Being a child performer has a way of capturing your psychological development and splicing those two pieces together until they're simply the same thing; everything I've written about overcoming here could be summed up as the process of carefully untangling them from each other until they're the way they ought to be."

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