Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: family guy, stewie

Stewie: Kenan Thompson, Melissa O'Neil, & More Join Family Guy Spinoff

Kenan Thompson, Vanessa Bayer, Melissa O'Neil, Aaron Lee, Jessica Lowe, and Mike Henry have joined the cast of FOX's Stewie.

Article Summary FOX’s Stewie expands its voice cast with Kenan Thompson, Vanessa Bayer, Melissa O’Neil, Jessica Lowe, and more.

Seth MacFarlane leads Stewie and also voices Bean, a quiet classmate in the Family Guy spinoff’s preschool setup.

Mike Henry, Aaron Lee, and Lowe round out Stewie’s chaotic class, adding a gossip, a turtle, and a rival influencer.

The Stewie spinoff follows preschool exile, a terrible new school, and wild space-time adventures powered by Stewie’s gadgets.

Two months after the word came down that FOX had given a two-season order for the Family Guy spinoff from Seth MacFarlane and Showrunner Kirker Butler, the upcoming animated series Stewie has signed up some pretty impressive names for its voice cast. Along with Stewie, MacFarlane will also voice Bean, Stewie's man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times. Mike Henry, who voices Bruce on Family Guy, will voice Bruce's son, BJ, a gossipy new classmate of Stewie's. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) voices Royal, one of Stewie's new friends who's got a "Hell no" attitude about the hazards of Stewie's adventures. Vanessa Bayer (Scrubs) voices Morgan, Stewie's teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids and less time partying. Melissa O'Neil (The Rookie) voices Wanda, Stewie's intellectual soulmate and object of affection. Aaron Lee (Duncanville) voices Skunk, the hundred-year-old class turtle, while Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) voices Caroline, a wannabe influencer and Stewie's formidable classroom nemesis.

After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie (MacFarlane) is forced to enroll in a new one that's not exactly top-of-the-line. It's attended by a handful of kids he doesn't know, an elderly class turtle (Lee) with a half-cocked theory on just about everything, and a teacher (Bayer) who probably shouldn't be allowed anywhere near kids. Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable, even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and unforgettable adventure.

"I'd like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I'm excited to start pretending I'm collaborating closely with them on the show," MacFarlane shared in a statement when the series order was first announced. Butler added, "I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation, and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name." Stemming from 20th Television Animation, MacFarlane and Butler will serve as executive producers, alongside Kara Vallow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!