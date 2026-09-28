Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stillwater

Stillwater: Amazon's Zdarsky-Pérez Series Adapt Taps Ben Hardy as Lead

Ben Hardy has been cast as Daniel West in Amazon MGM Studios' adaptation of the graphic novel Stillwater, from Chip Zdarsky & Ramón K. Pérez.

Article Summary Ben Hardy will lead Amazon MGM Studios’ Stillwater series, playing Daniel West in the horror-thriller adaptation.

Prime Video’s Stillwater adapts Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez’s Skybound graphic novel as an eight-episode series.

Stillwater follows Daniel West to a strange town where no one ages, nothing dies, and leaving may be impossible.

Greg Berlanti and Carly Wray are co-writing Stillwater, with Warner Bros. Television and Skybound producing.

A little more than two months after Amazon MGM Studios announced that it was giving an official green light for a series adaptation of the Skybound graphic novel Stillwater, from Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez, we've got some big casting news to pass along. Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody, X-Men: Apocalypse) has been tapped for the leading role of Daniel West in the upcoming Prime Video series. The eight-episode horror-thriller will be spearheaded by co-writers Greg Berlanti (You, The Flight Attendant) and Carly Wray (Watchmen, Westworld), with Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Skybound Entertainment producing.

Originally published in September 2020, Zdarsky and Pérez's Stillwater introduces us to ex-xon Daniel West. While seeking change in his life, West receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past and a hefty inheritance – all he has to do is make his way out to Stillwater. Except, there are a few things that might just complicate his plans. It seems Stillwater is a "special" place. Nothing ages. Nothing dies. And no one gets out.

"We're thrilled to dive into Stillwater because it's far beyond the usual immortality story," Berlanti and Wray shared in a statement. "It's a horror show about a community that has to decide what forever is worth, and what they're willing to do to protect it. Chip Zdarsky & Ramón K Pérez created an extraordinary world that's both terrifying and deeply human, and we're so grateful to our partners at Amazon, WBTV, and Skybound for trusting us to bring such a beloved title to life. We couldn't be more excited for fans, and everyone discovering this story for the first time, to meet Daniel West and all the eerie townsfolk lying in wait for him."

The upcoming series adaptation is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Wray will serve as an executive producer alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Robbie Rogers for Berlanti Productions; and Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Glenn Geller, and Chip Zdarsky for Skybound Entertainment. Jonathan Gabay also serves as executive producer.

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