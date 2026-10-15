Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stillwater

Stillwater: Lauren Cohan, Mark O'Brien, Mia Tomlinson Join Series Cast

Lauren Cohan, Mark O’Brien, and Mia Tomlinson have joined the cast of Prime Video's adaptation of Chip Zdarsky & Ramón K. Pérez's Stillwater.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Stillwater adds Lauren Cohan, Mark O’Brien, and Mia Tomlinson as series regulars.

Ben Hardy leads Stillwater as Daniel West, drawn to town by a mysterious letter, dark secrets, and an inheritance.

Based on Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez’s Skybound comic, Stillwater is an eight-episode horror-thriller.

Greg Berlanti and Carly Wray spearhead Stillwater, where no one ages, nothing dies, and no one escapes.

Prime Video's upcoming series adaptation of the Skybound graphic novel Stillwater, from Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez, has some more big casting news coming your way. A little less than a month after we learned that Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody, X-Men: Apocalypse) had been tapped for the leading role of Daniel West, news comes that Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Mark O'Brien (The Copenhagen Test), and Mia Tomlinson (The Conjuring: Last Rites) have been cast as series regulars. The eight-episode horror-thriller will be spearheaded by co-writers Greg Berlanti (You, The Flight Attendant) and Carly Wray (Watchmen, Westworld), with Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Skybound Entertainment producing.

Originally published in September 2020, Zdarsky and Pérez's Stillwater introduces us to ex-xon Daniel West (Hardy). While seeking change in his life, West receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past and a hefty inheritance – all he has to do is make his way out to Stillwater. Except, there are a few things that might just complicate his plans. It seems Stillwater is a "special" place. Nothing ages. Nothing dies. And no one gets out.

Cohan's Catherine "Cat" Keegan is a former homecoming queen whose small-town charm has sharpened into something fiercer thanks to decades of old grudges and regrets. Deeply loyal to her husband Ted (O'Brien), Cat has spent years convincing herself that the things they do to protect the town's secret are justified.

O'Brien's Ted Keegan is a father, farmer, and military veteran – a hardened man who's spent much of his life following orders and keeping secrets. As a deputy in Stillwater, he enforces the town's strict policies, sometimes through violent means, all while hiding a truth that could destroy his own family.

Tomlinson's Laura Quinn, Cat's younger sister, is a spirited single mother with a stubborn streak who had her hands full long before the people of Stillwater suddenly stopped aging or dying. When her hometown changed overnight, Laura faced an impossible choice that would alter her future – and the town as a whole – forever.

The upcoming series adaptation is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Wray will serve as an executive producer alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Robbie Rogers for Berlanti Productions; and Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Glenn Geller, and Chip Zdarsky for Skybound Entertainment. Jonathan Gabay also serves as executive producer.

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