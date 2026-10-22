Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stillwater

Stillwater: Tom Hollander, Aja Naomi King, Beau Young Join Series Cast

Prime Video's series adaptation of Stillwater, from Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez, has cast Tom Hollander, Aja Naomi King, and Beau Young.

Article Summary Prime Video's Stillwater adds Tom Hollander, Aja Naomi King, and Beau Young as series regulars.

The horror-thriller adapts Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez's Skybound comic for an eight-episode run.

Stillwater follows ex-con Daniel West to a town where no one ages, no one dies, and no one can leave.

Greg Berlanti and Carly Wray lead the Prime Video series, with Ben Hardy and Lauren Cohan already cast.

As production on Prime Video's upcoming series adaptation of the Skybound graphic novel Stillwater, from Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez, rolls on, we've got another round of casting news to pass along. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Tom Hollander (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry), and newcomer Beau Young have joined the cast as series regulars (with character details added below). The trio join a cast that includes Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody, X-Men: Apocalypse), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Mark O'Brien (The Copenhagen Test), and Mia Tomlinson (The Conjuring: Last Rites). The eight-episode horror-thriller is spearheaded by co-writers Greg Berlanti (You, The Flight Attendant) and Carly Wray (Watchmen, Westworld), with Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Skybound Entertainment producing.

Originally published in September 2020, Zdarsky and Pérez's Stillwater introduces us to ex-xon Daniel West (Hardy). While seeking change in his life, West receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past and a hefty inheritance – all he has to do is make his way out to Stillwater. Except, there are a few things that might just complicate his plans. It seems Stillwater is a "special" place. Nothing ages. Nothing dies. And no one gets out.

Cohan's Catherine "Cat" Keegan is a former homecoming queen whose small-town charm has sharpened into something fiercer thanks to decades of old grudges and regrets. Deeply loyal to her husband Ted (O'Brien), Cat has spent years convincing herself that the things they do to protect the town's secret are justified.

O'Brien's Ted Keegan is a father, farmer, and military veteran – a hardened man who's spent much of his life following orders and keeping secrets. As a deputy in Stillwater, he enforces the town's strict policies, sometimes through violent means, all while hiding a truth that could destroy his own family.

Tomlinson's Laura Quinn, Cat's younger sister, is a spirited single mother with a stubborn streak who had her hands full long before the people of Stillwater suddenly stopped aging or dying. When her hometown changed overnight, Laura faced an impossible choice that would alter her future – and the town as a whole – forever.

Hollander's Judge Jack Taylor is an authoritative man who weighs his words carefully, possessing both the warmth and charm of a country preacher and the cold edge of a cult leader. Taylor is the de facto leader of the show's central small town, Stillwater — the designer of the strict system that keeps its mysterious nature a secret from the outside world. His connections run both wide and deep, and he'll use everything in his power to ensure his hold over Stillwater remains unbroken.

King's Sheriff Tanya Green is Stillwater's relentless chief enforcer — compact, unpredictable, and sharp as a blade. Unlike everyone else in town, Tanya is an outsider; she was only recently invited to join the community and awarded the position of sheriff by Judge Taylor, though their connection remains a mystery.

Young's Galen Keegan is a character with choir boy looks and a feral energy, who was only 10 years old when E-Day occurred, halting his physical aging process, though his mind continued to develop. The experience changed the kids of Stillwater for the worse: Galen may look innocent but possesses the mind of a dangerous monster.

The upcoming series adaptation is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Wray will serve as an executive producer alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Robbie Rogers for Berlanti Productions, and Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Glenn Geller, and Chip Zdarsky for Skybound Entertainment. Jonathan Gabay also serves as executive producer.

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