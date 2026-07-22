Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stillwater

Stillwater: Zdarsky & Pérez's Graphic Novel Set for Prime Video Series

Amazon MGM Studios has given the green light to a series based on the Skybound graphic novel Stillwater, from Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K Pérez.

Article Summary Prime Video has greenlit Stillwater, an eight-episode horror-thriller based on the Skybound graphic novel.

Stillwater comes from Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K Pérez, with Greg Berlanti and Carly Wray leading the series.

The story follows Daniel West, an ex-con drawn to Stillwater by a letter promising answers and an inheritance.

In Stillwater, no one ages, nothing dies, and escaping the town may be impossible, raising the stakes fast.

A little more than a year after locking in the rights, Amazon MGM Studios has announced that it's given an official series green light for a series adaptation of the Skybound graphic novel Stillwater, from Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K Pérez. The eight-episode horror-thriller will be spearheaded by co-writers Greg Berlanti (You, The Flight Attendant) and Carly Wray (Watchmen, Westworld), with Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Skybound Entertainment producing. The Deadline Hollywood-exclusive news comes ahead of what's expected to be a very news-heavy San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), with Prime Video bringing several shows to the event.

Originally published in September 2020, Zdarsky and Pérez's Stillwater introduces us to ex-xon Daniel West. While seeking change in his life, West receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past and a hefty inheritance – all he has to do is make his way out to Stillwater. Except, there are a few things that might just complicate his plans. It seems Stillwater is a "special" place. Nothing ages. Nothing dies. And no one gets out.

"We're thrilled to dive into Stillwater because it's far beyond the usual immortality story," Berlanti and Wray shared in a statement. "It's a horror show about a community that has to decide what forever is worth, and what they're willing to do to protect it. Chip Zdarsky & Ramón K Pérez created an extraordinary world that's both terrifying and deeply human, and we're so grateful to our partners at Amazon, WBTV, and Skybound for trusting us to bring such a beloved title to life. We couldn't be more excited for fans, and everyone discovering this story for the first time, to meet Daniel West and all the eerie townsfolk lying in wait for him."

The upcoming series adaptation is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Wray will serve as an executive producer alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Robbie Rogers for Berlanti Productions; and Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Glenn Geller, and Chip Zdarsky for Skybound Entertainment. Jonathan Gabay also serves as executive producer.

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