Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: sesame street

Storm on Sesame Street Helps Families Deal with Weather Emergencies

Set for Netflix and PBS KIDS this Monday, August 3rd, Post Malone and Michelle Buteau join our felt friends for Storm on Sesame Street.

Article Summary Sesame Street’s Storm on Sesame Street premieres Monday, August 3 on Netflix and PBS KIDS, with YouTube to follow.

Elmo, Abby, and friends prepare for a major storm, practice calming skills, and learn courage when fear sets in.

After the storm, Sesame Street rallies to help neighbors rebuild, with Post Malone and Michelle Buteau joining in.

Sesame Workshop also launched free emergency resources, guides, activities, and care kits for families in crisis.

Sesame Workshop is doing its part to help families and communities prepare for, cope with, and recover from extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. Kicking off this Monday on Netflix and PBS KIDS (and on YouTube in September), the Storm on Sesame Street special finds Elmo and his friends working together to get ready for a big storm and learning how to be prepared, as well as learn the importance of having courage, and calming their bodies and minds when things feel scary. After the storm passes, Sesame Street looks different, and everyone pitches in to help their neighbors rebuild their homes. With the help of the neighborhood, including celebrity guests Post Malone and Michelle Buteau, Elmo and Abby set out to make a difference and discover that small acts of kindness and support from friends can make the biggest difference of all.

With funding from long-time partner PSEG Foundation, the upcoming special is an important follow-up to Sesame Street Gets Through a Storm, which premiered in 2001 on PBS KIDS and re-aired in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Set to hit Netflix and PBS KIDS on Monday, August 3rd, and YouTube in September, here's a look at the trailer that was released on Thursday:

New free resources in English and Spanish – available to parents, caregivers, and providers – are available over at the Sesame Street website and include:

New Digital Content: Sesame Street videos with beloved characters offering timely advice and comfort. ​

Refreshed Family Guides: Updated Let's Get Ready and Here for Each Other guides to reflect changes in extreme weather intensity and frequency.​

Shareable Activities: New printables and articles that support children and families' overall well-being connected to environmental stressors, such as heat or air quality.

A New Storybook: A printed and digital storybook, available later this fall, to help children find words for goodbye and healing when the things they love are lost.

Sesame Care Kits: Child‑friendly "go‑bags" with familiar friends like Elmo and Abby that include comfort items and everyday essentials such as backpacks, blankets, and toothbrushes to support families during evacuations and periods of displacement.

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