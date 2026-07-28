Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, star wars, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds Cast Has Some Thoughts on Star Trek vs. Star Wars

The cast of Strange New Worlds chimes in on the debate between who would win in a battle of the franchises between Star Trek and Star Wars.

Article Summary Strange New Worlds cast tackled the Star Trek vs. Star Wars debate during a playful San Diego Comic-Con roundtable.

Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Rebecca Romijn, and more mixed franchise loyalty with jokes about loving both sci-fi giants.

Akiva Goldsman argued Star Trek would choose peace, while the cast teased Spock learning the Force in a crossover fantasy.

Strange New Worlds season four promotion sparked witty banter on Pike’s hair, Dark Jedi Spock, and franchise bragging rights.

While it's been a friendly rivalry for the better part of nearly five decades, the debate rages on when to comes to which is a better pop culture franchise, or in the context of Variety's question to the Strange New Worlds cast: "Who would win in a fight between Star Trek and Star Wars in a franchise fight?" While promoting their fourth seasons, the prequel and direct lead in to the 1966 The Original Series might be a little biased as stars Ethan Peck (Spock), Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una), Paul Wesley (Kirk), EP/showrunner Henry Alonso Myers, Christina Chong (La'an), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Melissa Navia (Ortegas), and EP/showrunner Akiva Goldman are faced with the inevitable task at San Diego Comic Con.

Strange New Worlds Cast and Creators Tackle Who Would Win in Franchise Fight Between Star Trek and Star Wars

The roundtable had some playful banter from loyalty, joking about an intriguing hypothetical with Peck starting off saying, "Star Wars…I mean Star Trek." Chong admitted her dog's name is inspired by the Star Wars furry creatures from Return of the Jedi (1983), "[Points] Her name is Runa Ewok" before Romijn followed up asking, "Was she named before she came to set?" before Chong confirmed, and Gooding gave a scoff, "Likely story!"

Peck admitted being a fan of the George Lucas franchise first before asking, "Why can't you be both?" with Navia affirming with a diplomatic, "Why not? The universe is very large." Gooding doubled down, "I say 'Star Trek'" as Peck refocused on the question. Goldsman chimed in, saying, "They have the Force. We'd negotiate a peace."

Gooding countered, "We have the Force of Pike's Peak," alluding to Mount's legendary hair. Romijn said, "We're positive." Goldsman continued, "Anybody can have the Force," before Peck asked, "Spock can't learn the Force?" Goldsman followed with, "I think Spock can. We have a force for good." Affirming the unrivaled discipline, Chong said, "That's the only Force we need." Goldsman proposed, "We can have a Dark Jedi Spock," with Myers adding, "He [would be] like a Romulan, basically," with Peck agreeing with Gooding, closing out, jokingly, "Now we're giving away spoilers" before everyone laughs. You can check out the video for the fun. Season four of Strange New Worlds, which also stars Babs Olusanmokun, Jess Bush, and Martin Quinn, streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

The cast of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" says the "Star Trek" universe would beat the "Star Wars" universe in a fight: "We're more positive!" #ComicCon Variety Studio presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/EoXglarNK5 — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2026

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