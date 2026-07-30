Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Chong, Wesley, Peck on Adjusting to Horror Pacing

Strange New Worlds stars Christina Chong, Paul Wesley & Ethan Peck spoke to us about the psychological horror-themed "The Griffin Incident."

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds turns to psychological horror in “The Griffin Incident,” as the Enterprise explores a haunted derelict ship.

Christina Chong, Paul Wesley, and Ethan Peck discuss how the episode’s fears pushed their characters into darker, more unsettling territory.

Wesley says “The Griffin Incident” felt like an indie psychological horror film, with a slower, moodier pace than typical Strange New Worlds.

Chong reveals even ADR was adjusted for quieter, tenser line deliveries, while the cast fine-tuned movement and rhythm on set.

One of the reasons why Star Trek has appealed to audiences for 60 years is how much each series is "boldly going" to other genre spaces beyond its science fiction premise, and season four, like previous ones, continues that trend with the recent episode "The Griffin Incident," evoking a few horror tropes that chill and terrorize the crew to the bone. The episode finds the U.S.S. Enterprise discovering the derelict U.S.S. Griffin adrift, as the crew sends an away mission to restore power and find out what happened to its crew. To each member of the away team, the haunted ship presents a unique fear that compels them to behave not as they normally would and to tap into intense feelings and memories they wouldn't otherwise. As part of the series roundtable, stars Christina Chong (La'an), Paul Wesley (Kirk), and Ethan Peck (Spock) spoke to Bleeding Cool about filming the episode directed by Axelle Carolyn and written by Robbie Thompson, and how each had to step out of the typical frantic sci-fi pacing. The following contains minor spoilers.

Strange New Worlds Stars Christina Chong, Paul Wesley, and Ethan Peck on How Episode Felt Like "Indie Psychological Horror"

Bleeding Cool: What did you enjoy most about filming 'The Griffin Incident,' exploring that horror space and each of your individual characters' fears?

Chong: I enjoyed stabbing Paul.

Wesley: [laughs] Thanks, Crissy. Go ahead. Sorry.

Chong: No, that's it. It was a challenge because it was hard to find the right rhythm at first. After all, although it's Star Trek, we almost had to approach it in a completely different way, because of the tension and the suspense of it all, and it felt a bit unnatural. It took us a while to find our feet, so I enjoyed that challenge of that episode.

Wesley: Yeah, and you know, there's horror, and then there's psychological horror. To me, this was very much psychological horror. We have to consistently use our imaginations on Star Trek, but the ship, The Griffin, was an actual character, and that character resembled something different for each one of us. As actors, we got to really sort of use our imaginations, and what did it represent for me?

The noises that Kirk hears throughout the episode that haunt him. These are all like…we're consistently having to use our imagination, as I mentioned, because you're always looking at a blue screen or a green screen and you're imagining something in outer space, but this was much more contained. It felt like we were doing a small indie horror film, and it was great. The three of us have discussed this. The pacing was so unique. We had to really adapt to a slower, moodier pace. It was less kind of "Bop bop bop," like on the bridge, giving commands sort of thing. It was much moodier.

Chong: Yeah, and also I just remembered in ADR, I actually changed a few of my lines because I realized, redid the lines, (with) additional dialog recording, when you can go back and fill lines, sound in that haven't been picked up very well during production. I remember watching some back and thinking, "Oh, I should have been quieter when I said that line. Can I redo that line? Because it fits the mood better." It feels more suspenseful if it's quiet.

Wesley: I remember thinking that on set she's so loud…no, I'm kidding, I didn't. [Chong laughs]

Peck: I enjoyed this the most.

Wesley: Remember when I said you were walking too quickly?

Chong: He did! He kept telling me how fast to walk!

Wesley: I'm like, where are we going?

Chong: It's like you're out talking!

Wesley: She's like, we don't know where we're going. She's like, "We need to walk quickly!"

Peck: And then I'd be like, "Guys! We're rolling! Come on!"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which also stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Melissa Navia, Celia Rose Gooding, Babs Olusanmokun, Jess Bush, and Martin Quinn, streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

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