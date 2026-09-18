Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Christina Chong on Revisiting La'an-Kirk & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Christina Chong on re-exploring the La'an-Kirk relationship and making La'an whole in a fairy tale revisit.

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds revisits “The Elysian Kingdom” as La’an faces magical doubles and buried pain.

Christina Chong says the fairy tale mission helps La’an accept her shame, anger, fear, and Khan-linked wounds.

Chong explains Prince Dashing rekindles La’an-Kirk feelings, pushing her to reopen her heart to Kirk.

Strange New Worlds also lets Chong play La’an and Thalia, including a demanding dual-role fight she loved filming.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has rarely followed up on bottle episodes, but surprisingly, it has done so with season 1's "The Elysian Kingdom" with the punny "Once La'an a Time," which sees the cast playing dual roles not only as featured crew on board the Enterprise, but also as their storybook counterparts from "The Elysian Kingdom," as the crew encounters a planet that houses their dramatically different doppelgängers. As we see Christina Chong's security chief La'an Noonien Singh grow emotionally distant, struggling to attend to her duties, as she grapples with the loss of relationships with Spock (Ethan Peck) and Kirk (Paul Wesley). As the Enterprise struggles to make sense of the magic of the world, she meets her meek counterpart, Princess Thalia (the main character of 'The Elysian Kingdom'), as the Enterprise tries to stop the evil Queen (Celia Rose Gooding), who's also Uhura's doppelgänger. Chong spoke with TV Insider about how the episode helped balance La'an and play off Wesley's Prince Dashing. The following contains spoilers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Christina Chong on La'an Becoming Whole Again

When asked about how the episode puts all sides of La'an together again, "Absolutely what she needed, but no, never in a million years did she think. She's so shocked when she lands on the planet and annoyed. What are we wasting our time with? This is insane," Chong said. "And at the end, I think she's very glad of the experience because it's helped her to understand herself and that she needs to love all those parts that she has pushed away — the shame, the fear, the hurt, the anger, all of that, and the Khan of it all. And she now is in a great place where she can open her heart to Kirk again."

Chong also broke down how the episode helped balance La'an, "Yeah. It's about acceptance. It's about acceptance. And that doesn't mean those emotions don't come up still. It just means that she can learn to fully embrace and feel that emotion rather than put it away because what you resist persists. So, when you push something away, it comes back to you even stronger. And I think she's just learned to just allow it, allow it to happen. And that's a self-loving thing to do."

As far as what Wesley's Prince Dashing represented to her character, "Well, number one, because he looked like Kirk. And I think it was Prince Dashing who helped her. He was essentially Kirk to her. And so I think it was just the way he reminded her of Kirk, and that's why, after the mission, she was like, 'OK, I need to see if this can also be real life and not just fantasy,' she said.

Upon playing both sides during La'an and Thalia's fight, since some of La'an's aggressive emotions seeped into her counterpart, "Wow, so fun. Such a challenge that I absolutely loved. The fight was the hardest. I had so much rehearsal for that because I had to learn; I think it was like 70-something beats on each side of the fight. And I wanted the two characters to obviously fight very differently," Chong said. "So, there was a lot of tweaking hand positions and the sounds that I was going to make and all of that. And I didn't realize that on the actual day, it would be harder than what I thought it would be because there was no rest. It was literally, 'OK, Christina, this is your close-up. This is your wide shot. This is your medium shot. And now you've got to go and get changed into La'an. OK, Christina, this is your La'an close-up. This is your medium; this is your wide shot.' So, we had a whole day to shoot that fight, and we only switched over from Thalia to La'an at 3:00 a.m. in the morning. So, 3 in the morning, I had to split my brain and remember the La'an choreography and obviously emotions and all of that. And yeah, there was a moment where I thought I couldn't do it, but gladly I did."

For more on Chong talking about where La'an and Kirk sit now by the end of the episode, how her dog, Runa, returns to the series, her growth, The Princess Bride reference with Carol Kane, and more, you can check out the rest of the interview. The season four finale of Strange New Worlds, which also stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Melissa Navia, Jess Bush, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, streams September 24th on Paramount+.

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