Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Joe Morton on Fulfilling His Star Trek Dream

Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley and guest star Joe Morton discuss the Kirk-Reeger standoff, and Morton living his Star Trek dream.

Article Summary Joe Morton fulfills a lifelong Star Trek dream in Strange New Worlds as Admiral Reeger, a role he says was an easy yes.

Orders of Magnitude puts Paul Wesley’s Kirk in a tense Strange New Worlds standoff over Reeger’s shocking command.

The episode reveals the dark truth behind George Kirk’s lost legacy and Reeger’s rise as a celebrated war hero.

Paul Wesley praises Joe Morton’s layered Strange New Worlds performance, balancing menace, grief, and empathy.

As much of an institution as Star Trek has been for the better part of 60 years, there are lifers in the entertainment industry who dream big about taking part in exploring the galaxy in the Gene Roddenberry franchise, but sometimes that opportunity never arrives as ships can sail by among busy schedules. Joe Morton, who's certainly no stranger to franchises from Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), DC, Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Law & Order, CSI, A Different World, and much more, got his shot in Paramount+'s Strange New Worlds season 4 episode "Orders of Magnitude" as Admiral Reeger, the commanding officer of George Kirk, James T. Kirk's (Paul Wesley) father, taking credit for his father's work as the son discovers the truth on why George faded into obscurity after a battle while Reeger became a war hero. Morton and Wesley spoke with TV Insider at CBS's Cupertino premiere to reflect on the emotionally charged episode that became a watershed moment for the future captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Joe Morton on How Playing an Admiral Was a No-Brainer

The story sees Reeger take over the Enterprise on a provisional level while promoting Lt. Kirk as his first officer, as Pike (Anson Mount), Una (Rebecca Romijn), and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) investigate a distress call. Reeger tracks a suspicious cloaked ship to a planet with 5,000 inhabitants. Unconventionally, he orders the Enterprise to eliminate all life, but Kirk questions the order until they know why and go through proper Starfleet channels first. Having none of it, Reeger relieves Kirk of his duties, and it becomes a race against time to find the truth behind the admiral's behavior, and the Enterprise could be responsible for something irredeemable.

"I loved that show when I was in college. Star Trek was one of my favorite shows. Never been in an episode in all the years I've been an actor; suddenly I got a call to do an Admiral," Morton said. "All I could think of was, I get to sit in a big chair. That's all I could think of. So I said yes."

Added Wesley, "He's a veteran. I'm a big fan. He's a theater actor, and I knew that I had to bring my A game. There was no BS. He's a guy who's going to stay present. He's going to go with it. There's no interruption. There's no stopping mid-take. And so I knew that I had to bring my A-game, which is what I love. And sure enough, yeah, he met my expectations. He was just so focused," he said. "And at the same time, what I loved about his character was his incredible ability to play both a villain in a way, but also this kind of deeply empathetic man who was trying to, I don't know, get some sort of peace in closing for the loss of his family," he added.' "And you just suddenly were empathizing with him. And I mean, I think his performance was so layered and colored, and yeah, it was beautiful." Strange New Worlds, which also stars Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, and Martin Quinn, is available on Paramount+.

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