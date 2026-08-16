Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Quinn Pays Respect to OG Scotty, James Doohan

From Scotty to OG Scotty, Strange New Worlds' Martin Quinn paid his respects to TOS's James Doohan at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Article Summary Strange New Worlds is accelerating its bridge-to-engineering transition as Martin Quinn’s Scotty steps into a bigger role.

Quinn paid tribute to original Scotty James Doohan by visiting his Hollywood Walk of Fame star and sharing it on Instagram.

Chris Doohan praised the Strange New Worlds actor online, calling Quinn a classy successor to his father’s Trek legacy.

The article also revisits James Doohan’s Star Trek legacy, from Generations to TNG fan-favorite episode “Relics.”

As we're in the final two seasons of Strange New Worlds, we're starting to see the transition from Pike's (Anson Mount) Enterprise slowly making its transition to Kirk's crew, with Paul Wesley's incarnation of the role originated by William Shatner more firmly in the series. The more dramatic change comes in the form of the transition of chief engineers going from Bruce Horak's Hemmer to Carol Kane's Pelia, and her taking more of a step back in a background role in favor of Martin Quinn's Scotty, who's been getting a lot more to do since his character introduction in the season two finale "Hegemony" to being more of a point man during a ship-wide operational crisis, just like James Doohan was during The Original Series. The actor took some time to visit the late Canadian actor to pay his respects at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Strange New Worlds Scotty, Martin Quinn Pays Respect to Original Series Scotty, James Doohan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In an Instagram reel, Martin shared a selfie with Doohan's star with the caption, "Swung by to see this cool guy." Doohan's son, Chris Doohan, who's also been involved with the Star Trek franchise on occasion, responded on social media, writing, "The new Scotty [martinquinn_94] visited my dad's Star! Classy guy. @StarTrek #strangenewworlds." James, who died in 2005, was the second TOS star to pass after DeForest Kelley (Bones), who died in 1999. He would make his last physical appearance as the character in the 1994 Next Generation crossover film, Star Trek: Generations, alongside TOS co-stars William Shatner (Kirk) and Walter Koenig (Chekov). He would also be one of three TOS stars to appear on TNG during its syndicated run, with Leonard Nimoy (Spock) and Kelley appearing in separate episodes. The older Doohan made one of the most memorable appearances in the TNG season six episode "Relics," helping Enterprise-D chief engineer Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) to save his ship from getting trapped inside a Dyson Sphere. Strange New Worlds, which also stars Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding, and Christina Chong, streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

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