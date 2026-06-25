Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: Brown Made an Eleven's Fate "Pledge" with Duffers

Millie Bobby Brown (Elona Holmes) spoke about the "secret pledge" she has with Stranger Things creators the Duffers regarding Eleven's fate.

Article Summary Millie Bobby Brown says she and the Duffers share a secret pledge about Eleven’s fate after Stranger Things ends.

Brown reveals only she and the Stranger Things creators know the truth, keeping Eleven’s future tightly under wraps.

She says the cast believes Eleven is dead, while Brown teases there’s more to the Stranger Things ending than fans think.

Beyond Stranger Things, Brown also hints at Elona Holmes 3 and a possible reunion with David Harbour on a new project.

When it comes to closing the chapter on Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown's life as Eleven/Jane Hopper is only willing to reveal that she has a place bookmarked in case Matt and Ross Duffer come calling again. Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Variety), the Elona Holmes franchise star spoke about what little she can say about Eleven's fate regarding the series, as it's revealed she survived the Upside-Down, while making most of her friends think she perished when the portal collapsed, an illusion psychically painted by her sister, Kali Prasad/8 (Linnea Berthelsen). In her character's closing shot, she's seen hiking to a remote mountainous town with hope in her eyes as Mike describes a scenario he deduced to his Dungeons and Dragons group.

Millie Bobby Brown on Her 'Stranger Things' Future As Eleven

"[The Duffers] were like, 'Do not tell anyone.' Because we made it a secret kind of pledge," Brown told host Josh Horowitz. "No one else knows. It's just us three. And what we do with that information, it'll be up to them." When it came to cast reactions, the actress was joined by her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who was just as perplexed. "Jake was like, 'Ooh, these are really split.' And the whole cast thinks I'm dead," Brown said playfully. "One, rude. It's so rude of them. There's something to it, surely. You guys are projecting! It's like, 'Hey guys, we get it. You want me dead!' But I was like, 'Believe!' Let's have some hope in here."

As far as her future, it looks as strong as ever at Netflix with the third Elona Holmes film on the way, and even looks to reunite with her TV dad, David Harbour, who played Chief Jim Hopper on all five seasons of Stranger Things on a new project, time permitting. "The David Harbour project is sooner than expected," Brown said with a smile. "And it's David's idea, so kudos to him." For more on Brown's career and speculation from other Stranger Things cast members on Eleven's fate, you can read the entire interview. All five seasons of Stranger Things are on Netflix.

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