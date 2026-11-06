Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things Prequel Set for 2028; Joe Wright Directing Opening Eps

EPs Matt & Ross Duffer and Showrunner Kate Trefry's live-action prequel series Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will debut in 2028.

Article Summary Stranger Things prequel Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure is set to premiere in 2028 on Netflix.

Set in 1950s Marion, Nevada, the live-action series explores a new mystery long before Hawkins and The First Shadow.

Kate Trefry serves as showrunner and executive producer, expanding Stranger Things with new heroes, villains, and lore.

Joe Wright will direct the first three episodes, with the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy among the executive producers.

Matt and Ross Duffer have been saying for some time now that there are more tales to tell within the "Stranger Things" universe – tales that may not necessarily have to be set in Hawkins. That point was driven home in a very big way today – "Stranger Things Day" – with the news that the Duffer Brothers and longtime series writer Kate Trefry have a prequel series ready to roll for 2028: Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. The series is set in the 1950s and focuses on Marion, Nevada, decades before the Stranger Things gang uncovered a supernatural conspiracy in their small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and will also predate the events of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The prequel series will film in and around New Mexico.

"We've been dreaming of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating," shared Matt and Ross Duffer. "It's Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new … actually, we're not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!" Showrunner, co-creator, and writer Trefry, who also penned the script for "The First Shadow," will executive produce alongside BAFTA and Golden Globe–winning director Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Darkest Hour), who will direct the first three episodes. Additional executive producers include Matt and Ross Duffer via Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps, Paul Dichter, Shelley Meals, Andrea Sperling, and Pavlina Hatoupis.

"The Duffer Brothers gave me my first paying job in Hollywood, and it has been a joy and a fever dream ever since," says Trefry. "Now, it is my insane honor and privilege to be bringing this new chapter of Stranger Things to life alongside them and our incredible director, Joe Wright. With the support of Netflix and 21 Laps, we have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to Other Worlds." Levy added, With Other Worlds, the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry craft a new ensemble and adventure that is imbued with the DNA of our flagship series while exploring a new era, setting, and all-new characters, themes, and mythology — the seeds of which may have been planted in Hawkins, but now venture into other worlds of spectacle, action, and emotion."

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