Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: david harbour, millie bobby brown, stranger things

Stranger Things Stars Brown & Harbour Reuniting for Netflix Spy Series

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are back for more father-daughter fun in a new untitled spy series for Netflix.

Article Summary Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite for a new untitled Netflix spy series.

Brown and Harbour play estranged daughter Rebecca and ex-FBI agent Matt Wolfe in a high-stakes thriller.

Jack Thorne writes and executive produces the A24-backed drama after first teasing it on a popular podcast.

Netflix says the Stranger Things duo’s father-daughter chemistry will drive this emotional global spy story.

After all the training Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's characters have done on Stranger Things, infiltrating secret government facilities to protect their loved ones in Hawkins, it seems a natural step that Eleven and Hopper take that next step in a new spy series. After teasing the new show on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, it's been made official as the two Emmy Award nominees will play father and daughter again in a new drama from Jack Thorne (Adolescence, Lord of the Flies), who will write and executive produce (with Brown and Harbour) for A24. The untitled Netflix series follows disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour), who is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him to return to a field that has evolved beyond him.

New Netflix Spy Series Reunites Stranger Things Stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Playing a Father-Daughter Duo Again

"We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we've been fortunate to collaborate with before," says Jinny Howe, Netflix head of scripted series, US and Canada. "Jack Thorne's ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world."

Brown and Harbour wrapped their five-season run on the Matt and Ross Duffer-created series, which premiered in 2016 and concluded in 2025, elevating both stars. Brown is the franchise star of Elona Holmes' Netflix film franchise, with the third film premiering on July 1st, and Harbour stars in the HBO Max series DTF St. Louis. For more on production details, check out the full report on Netflix.

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