Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, Stranger Things: Tales From '85

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 Set for September: New Images

Hitting Netflix on September 17th, check our first-look images for EPs Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2.

Article Summary Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2 premieres on Netflix September 17, bringing the Hawkins Investigators Club back.

Set after the Season 1 finale, the new season finds the gang trying to return to normal life in Hawkins.

Valentine’s Day chaos hits Hawkins as ghostly apparitions and hate sprites threaten to tear open a new Upside Down gate.

Eric Robles teases sinister flowers spreading across town, turning Nikki and Max’s scheme into a dangerous new problem.

If you're a fan of EPs Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and Showrunner Eric Robles' Stranger Things: Tales From '85, we've got some good news to pass along. After defeating the Horde Queen and preventing her from opening a new gate to the Upside Down, you would think the Hawkins Investigators Club would have a little longer to enjoy getting back to their normal lives. Well, it looks like they have only about a month left, with the animated series returning for its second season on September 17th. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, mysterious "ghostly" apparitions and a swarm of hate sprites are wreaking havoc around Hawkins. The HIC must uncover the truth behind these paranormal events before a new gate to the Upside Down is ripped open.

As you can see from the preview images that were released, that includes some brightly disturbing flowers that are (spoiler) more than they seem. "We think that the kids are going back to their normal lives, but we start to discover that these flowers are popping up all over Hawkins," shared Robles. "Nikki and Max are scheming to sell the flowers all over Hawkins," he added. "Now [they] are going to be everywhere, which creates a bigger problem."

The second season of Stranger Things: Tales From '85 picks up right after the events of the Season 1 finale. The crew – which includes Eleven (voiced by Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Lucas (Elisha "EJ" Williams), Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), and Nikki (Odessa A'zion) – resume their regular activities of arcade gaming, HIC missions, and preparing for the upcoming Valentine's Day festivities. There's just one problem: A strange new phenomenon is surfacing all over their town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix's Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 stars Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, and Odessa A'zion as Nikki Baxter. In addition, the season stars Brett Gipson as Hopper, Janeane Garofalo as Anna Baxter, Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington, Alessandra Antonelli as Nancy Wheeler, Valeria Rodriguez as Rosario, and Jack Griffo as Jeff. Robles executive-produces via Flying Bark Productions. In addition, the Duffers and Hilary Leavitt are also executive producing via Upside Down Pictures, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!