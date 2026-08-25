Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 Trailer, New Images Released

Check out the official trailer for EPs Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and Showrunner Eric Robles' Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2.

Article Summary Netflix has released the official Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2 trailer ahead of the September 17 premiere.

The new season sends the Hawkins Investigators Club into a fresh case involving ghostly apparitions and hate sprites.

Valentine’s Day chaos grips Hawkins as paranormal events spread and threaten to tear open another gate to the Upside Down.

Eric Robles teases that strange flowers popping up across town will fuel the mystery and make Hawkins’ newest threat worse.

As we inch closer to the start of September, Netflix is giving fans of EPs Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and Showrunner Eric Robles' Stranger Things: Tales From '85 what they've been waiting for. With the second season of the animated prequel series set to hit on September 17th, we're getting our best look yet at what "case" the Hawkins Investigators Club will be tackling when they return. Along with new images to add to your collection, we also have the official trailer waiting for you below:

Set to hit Netflix screens on September 17th, here's a look at the official trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2:

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, mysterious "ghostly" apparitions and a swarm of hate sprites are wreaking havoc around Hawkins. The HIC must uncover the truth behind these paranormal events before a new gate to the Upside Down is ripped open. As you can see from the preview images below, those brightly disturbing flowers are (spoiler) more than they seem. "We think that the kids are going back to their normal lives, but we start to discover that these flowers are popping up all over Hawkins," shared Robles. "Nikki and Max are scheming to sell the flowers all over Hawkins," he added. "Now [they] are going to be everywhere, which creates a bigger problem."

The second season of Stranger Things: Tales From '85 picks up right after the events of the Season 1 finale. The crew – which includes Eleven (voiced by Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Lucas (Elisha "EJ" Williams), Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), and Nikki (Odessa A'zion) – resume their regular activities of arcade gaming, HIC missions, and preparing for the upcoming Valentine's Day festivities. There's just one problem: A strange new phenomenon is surfacing all over their town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix's Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 stars Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, and Odessa A'zion as Nikki Baxter. In addition, the season stars Brett Gipson as Hopper, Janeane Garofalo as Anna Baxter, Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington, Alessandra Antonelli as Nancy Wheeler, Valeria Rodriguez as Rosario, and Jack Griffo as Jeff. Robles executive-produces via Flying Bark Productions. In addition, the Duffers and Hilary Leavitt are also executive producing via Upside Down Pictures, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

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