Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails: Bialik on Going from Psychiatrist to Superhero Wife

Mayim Bialik on reprising her role as Amy Farrah Fowler from The Big Bang Theory for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe in two universes.

Article Summary Mayim Bialik returns to Stuart Fails to Save the Universe as Amy twice, playing a psychiatrist and a superhero wife.

Bialik says the Stuart Fails multiverse pitch made joining easy, letting her explore fresh Amy Farrah Fowler variants.

One Stuart Fails episode casts Amy as Stuart’s doctor, raising the question of whether he is losing his mind.

Bialik praises Kevin Sussman and the Stuart Fails ensemble, calling her return to The Big Bang Theory world a joy.

For those keeping score, we've had four of the main cast members of The Big Bang Theory return for the HBO Max sci-fi comedy spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe with Kumal Nayyar (Raj), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette), and Mayim Bialik (Amy) with each making two appearances a piece, but so far, no traces of Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), and Simon Helberg (Howard), the ones responsible for the quantum entanglement device that allows our titular hero, Stuart (Kevin Sussman) and his friends, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), Bert (Brian Posehn), and Kripke (John Ross Bowie) travel through dimensions. Bialik, who made appearances in episodes 104 ("Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet") and the penultimate 109 ("Spoiler: We Couldn't Get Green Lantern") spoke with Entertainment Weekly on her return to The Big Bang Theory universe and seeing old friends again, even if it goes back to a familiar wheelhouse as a neuroscientist (as she is in real life) treating Stuart at a psychiatric ward, and in the most recent episode, the wife of Jay Garrick's The Flash (Andy Ridings), who helps the four with his cosmic treadmill travel through dimensions.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Mayim Bialik on Her Return as The Big Bang Theory Fan Favorite Amy Farrah Fowler and Existing Bond with the Spinoff Cast

Just as Bialik's co-stars jumped at the opportunity, it didn't take much for the Blossom star and former Jeopardy! host to accept. "The pitch was, 'We'd like you to do anything,' and I'm not going to play hard to get," she said. "Just the notion of this multiverse and a different version of Amy, I was like, 'Done. I'm in.' I was sort of curious, like, am I gonna be a stripper? Am I gonna be a housewife? I'm game for anything. It turns out they like me in a lab coat, and I'm okay with that, too."

The Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady-created series follows the four as they try to save, as the title suggests, the universe from an uncertain Armageddon that spans dimensions that initially had them escape the apocalypse, traveling through various worlds in various scenarios where the not-Sliders take on the characteristics of the world they inhabit, including a world where magic, not science, is king; one where humans were descended from cows, and they chew on cud; another where AI overlords implant compliance chips at the base of their enslaved humans that deliver a debilitating shock when negative thoughts intrude.

When it came to her return episode that has shades of 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, that sees Amy, who's not as cruel as Louise Fletcher's Nurse Ratched, as Stuart's doctor. "I think that this Amy is different enough that there wasn't a lot of matching that needed to be done," Bialik said. "I get to be this psychiatrist who is analyzing a lot of what the audience is supposed to be wondering: is Stuart losing his mind?" When it came to the latest episode, the four entered the live-action DC universe trying to evade Mr. Freeze (Eric Allan Kramer). As our heroes stumble upon Century City to track down the Flash, Mr. Freeze catches up, and the speedster saves them. As the five go back to Jay's house, they meet Amy, and he rides the cosmic treadmill to send them back to the Comic Center in their home universe. For TBBT fans, it provides an Easter egg since Sheldon's primary signature look is his Flash T-shirt.

"I never thought in my life that I'd get to play a superhero's wife. Like, it's not really the casting that I usually get sent in for," Bialik said. "When we went to Comic-Con, we got to meet the people who were fans of a show about people who would've gone to Comic-Con, and, on that level, it was especially sweet to insert this character into this superhero world and that extra level of meta." As far as seeing the TBBT recurring cast starring in the spinoff series, "I have a very tender place in my heart for my friendship with Kevin, John, Brian, and Lauren," she said. "It's not one of my finer features that I tend to have that very typical actor competitiveness and envy, and this was like the purest expression of joy for these four actors. They put in so much work, they're so talented, and to see them get this place to shine, I've literally never experienced anything like that. Some of my favorite times on 'Big Bang' were those episodes where I got to work with Kevin, and I learned so much from him. So to be brought on his turf, it was just so exciting, and you want to make the most of it."

For more, including Bialik reflecting on TV legacy, coming back from semi-retirement to do the Lorre and Prady CBS series, you can check out the full interview. The season finale of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premieres September 24th on HBO Max.

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