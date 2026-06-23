Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (But Keeps Trying): Official Trailer

Set to premiere on July 23rd, check out the official trailer for HBO Max's "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Set to premiere on July 23rd, HBO Max's "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe sees comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart finds himself aided in his quest by his girlfriend, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), his geologist friend, Bert (Brian Posehn), and the quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Now, we're getting our best look yet at what the spinoff has to offer with the release of an official trailer, key art poster, and new preview images.

Checking in with The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Wil Wheaton offered host Jessica Radloff and listeners/viewers a tease or two about the series. "I have had the extraordinary privilege of being in the front row for the entire development of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.' I sat with Bill [Prady] for months while he told me I know everything about it. He's told me who the characters are, what the McGuffin is," Wheaton shared, making him someone in the know from day one. "It's wonderful. It's brilliant. It's so funny. The actors are phenomenal. You know, it's so risky to take a spin-off. Characters and actors who are always capable of, you know, filling the top spots now have to do that. And there's expectations," he added.

Wheaton continued, "You're going to be compared to what you already did, no matter what. And all you can do is commit to the work and show up and do the very best that you can. And I got to go to the set to visit, and I watched them, and they are amazing. I would not say this if I didn't believe it in my heart, if I hadn't witnessed it myself, if I hadn't read a lot of the scripts. It's so clever. And it's wickedly funny."

"I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on 'The Big Bang Theory,' would have loved, hated, and argued about," Lorre shared about the premise behind the spinoff. Penn added, "I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory' would watch. I couldn't resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn't be more honored to be working with these amazing people."

The spinoff series also stars Ryan Cartwright (Kevin Can Wait), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), and Tommy Walker (Danger Force) – with Wil Wheaton also returning to the TBBT universe. HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stems from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serve as executive producers.

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