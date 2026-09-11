Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Cuoco on Second Major Penny Return

Kaley Cuoco (Vanished) on her easy decision to return for Chuck Lorre's "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff, "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."

Article Summary Kaley Cuoco returns to Stuart Fails to Save the Universe as a tougher alternate Penny, now the ruthless Major Penny.

Cuoco says joining the Big Bang Theory spinoff was an instant yes, driven by her long-standing bond with Chuck Lorre.

Chuck Lorre first called Cuoco about revisiting Penny nearly three years ago, long before Stuart Fails to Save the Universe happened.

Cuoco embraced the HBO Max comedy’s wild multiverse premise, admitting she stopped trying to fully understand it.

It seems like Stuart Fails to Save the Universe creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady doubled down on making Kaley Cuoco's Penny a militant badass in her second go-around in The Big Bang Theory sci-fi spinoff, which is a big departure from the snide salesperson who started at the Cheesecake Factory as it gets. In episode 2, "Spoiler: Zack's in This One," Cuoco's Penny was the resistance leader against AI-driven mechanized overlords, and in the latest episode, "Spoiler: We're as Confused as You Are," she's just as ruthless as a military officer, Major Penny, who convicted our heroes and was set to be executed by firing squad before granting them clemency if they use the transdimensional quantum entanglement device for a mission. While promoting her MGM+ limited series Vanished, Cuoco spoke with TV Line about how she got involved in the HBO Max comedy, and she was more than ready to return as Penny for years.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Kaley Cuoco on How Penny's Return Was Years in the Making, and Reuniting with Chuck Lorre

"My relationship with Chuck Lorre — we go very deep — and so I always said I would do anything for Chuck, really forever," Cuoco said. "He called me almost three years ago, this is true, just called me out of the blue and said, 'Hey, if we ever do a spin-off, would you help me out and revisit Penny?'" It was a no-brainer on the offer, "I didn't even ask. It was a yes."

As the years passed and Cuoco began to doubt whether Stuart Fails to Save the Universe would happen, she got a call to film the series. "I had no idea what the hell I was doing," she admits. "I was like, 'OK… who am I playing?' 'You're Penny, but you're not Penny.' OK? 'You're Penny, but you're in a different world.' OK? … It was such a mindfuck." Rather than try to understand the series premise of her comic book store friend Stuart (Kevin Sussman) and his friends, tasked by his alternate self to save the multiverse, she leaned into the absurdity: "I went in very blind. I didn't ask a lot of questions. I just [told myself] that I'm not going to try and understand this because it was so crazy."

For more on how Cuoco felt about flying solo as a guest star, realizing she's not around her original TBBT co-stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, and Kumal Nayyar, and how there was still enough familiarity to still feel like "home," you can check out the full interview. The final two episodes of season one of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which stars Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie, stream on HBO Max on September 17th and 24th.

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