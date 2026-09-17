Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Has a Super Problem: S01E09 Preview

In Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E09: "Spoiler: We Couldn't Get Green Lantern," our heroes have a serious supervillain problem.

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E09 sends Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke into a comic book world.

Spoiler: We Couldn't Get Green Lantern turns the dream of meeting heroes into a dangerous supervillain showdown.

The HBO Max preview includes the official S01E09 synopsis, trailer, and a tease of The Adversary's latest threat.

Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton's podcast features Joshua Malina and behind-the-scenes details on the episode's worlds.

Trapped in a comic book? That would seem like the perfect dimension for our heroes to land in. But as you're about to see in this preview for HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E09: "Spoiler: We Couldn't Get Green Lantern," the downside to being in a universe where superheroes are real is that means that supervillans are also very much real. Especially when "The Adversary" isn't looking for them to leave any time soon. With that in mind, we have an official overview, trailer, and image gallery for tonight's chapter, along with a look back to last week's episode and more.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E09: "Spoiler: We Couldn't Get Green Lantern"

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E09: "Spoiler: We Couldn't Get Green Lantern" – After finding themselves trapped in a comic book, Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke take advantage of their new surroundings to enlist the help of a superhero. The only problem…this world also has supervillains! Written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

The next issue drops in 24 hours. Decode accordingly. pic.twitter.com/25C7vuWF1k — StuartFails (@StuartFails) September 17, 2026

In the latest edition of the podcast, Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton speak with Joshua Malina, who reveals how TBBT's President Siebert became the spectacularly unhelpful Captain Siebert. In addition, art director Walter Eckert offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of war-torn Pasadena, the centaur universe, and a reinvented comic book shop built to feel familiar while finally showing all four walls.

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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